We have good news for all those who were waiting for news about Another Code: Recollection, since those responsible for it have just released a free demo for all those interested in trying it on their Nintendo Switch.

Ashley wants you to help her in her search

As you surely remember, this Nintendo proposal includes Trace Memory, originally released in 2005 for Nintendo DS; and Another Code R: Gateway of Memory, a Wii exclusive for Japan in 2009.

If you are a fan of this type of titles and are looking for something new to play, you better run to the hybrid console's eShop to download a demo that is already available, and that will show you a little of everything that these renewed adventures will offer when they launch next January.

Here you can see the new trailer:

As you could see, you can now try the demo from Another Code: Recollection to withstand the wait until its official release, so you better download it on your Nintendo Switch.

It is worth mentioning that the proposal invites you to discover the truth through 2 completely renewed mystery adventures, in which you must solve puzzles, gather clues and investigate the past of Ashley Mizuki Robins to discover the true destiny of her parents.

Another Code: Recollection will be released on January 19, 2024 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. We invite you to find out all the news related to this game in the following link.

What do you think of this remake? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

