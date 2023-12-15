Starting today you can download the free demo of Another Code: Recollection from Nintendo eShopin view of the release of the collection scheduled for January 19, 2024. A new trailer has been released for the occasion.

The demo offers interested parties the chance to try the opening chapter of Another Code: Two Memories, the first of the two games included in the collection. Note that Demo progress will carry over to the full gamein case you decide to purchase the product.

In the demo, players will take on the role of Ashley, a young orphan, who receives a letter from her father who she thought was dead. The letter sets off a chain of mysteries and leads her to remote Blood Edward Island in search of answers.

Previous article

Marvel’s Blade: Arkane diffonde le prime concept art