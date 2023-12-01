The scam that aims to clone credit cards or debit cards is on the rise, with an artfully constructed device found at the POS of a service station in the province of Milan

December 1, 2023

The video showing the recent discovery of a is going viral device electronic skilfully made and very well disguised to make itself invisible to the eyes of the unfortunate customers of a petrol station San Felice, in the Milanese hinterland. The customers, using their debit or credit cards, would have been victims of the scam which aims to clone the card, a typical case of skimmer.

Lo skimming it is a system for copying the pin and allowing the cloning of the card of an unfortunate account holder when it is used; over the years this type of flourish has become increasingly widespread in our territory, thanks above all to an ever-increasing micro-realization of the skimmer itself.

In this specific case the scammers have created a cover similar in all respects to the typical one of the branches Pos, both for contactless and for inserting the card into the device. So be careful! To avoid falling into the trap it is a good idea to check that the POS is intact in all respects and has no elements present suspiciousIf there are any, it is best to avoid using them and promptly notify the police. However, if you notice it later, i.e. after using it, don’t hesitate and block the card as soon as possible.