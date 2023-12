PEC's success has two sides. For example, all season tickets for the following year in the Eredivisie have already been sold in May, but players and trainers are also being recruited. Strong holders Thomas van den Belt, Bart van Hintum, Younes Taha, Haris Medunjanin and Thomas Beelen are leaving and trainer Dick Schreuder is also leaving Zwolle behind. He leaves for the Spanish CD Castellon. The club presented Johnny Jansen as his successor on the same day.