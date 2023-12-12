In a recent interview, the actress confirmed that she was in talks to play a character in the fourth installment of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.

In the universe of cinema, there are stories that never make it to the big screen., but that equally captivate our imagination. One of those stories is the almost participation of Anne Hathaway as Felicia Hardy, also known as Black Cat, in the never-made film “Spider-Man 4” by Sam Raimi. This detail, which has recently come to light, takes us on a “what if” journey, full of cinematic possibilities and dreams.

Raimi’s vision for Spider-Man 4

In an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Hathaway shared how close she came to playing Black Cat, revealing that she had officially been cast in the role. However, he never got to wear the suit or read beyond the audition scripts.. This revelation leads us to wonder what her performance would have been like compared to her later role as Catwoman in “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Raimi’s vision for “Spider-Man 4” included not only Hathaway, but also John Malkovich as Adrian Toomes (The Vulture) and Angelina Jolie in a proposed role as Toomes’ daughter, Vulturess. Dylan Baker would have reprized his role as Dr. Curt Connors, transforming into the Lizard. Even, Bruce Campbell was meant to appear as Mysterio. Imagining this all-star cast in a single film sparks endless fascinating scenarios.

A montage of villains

Jeffrey Henderson, storyboard artist, offered more details about the film, mentioning an initial montage that would include several category C and D villains, such as Shocker, Mysterio, and Stilt-Man. This would have featured an arachnid at peace with himself and enjoying his superhero role. The Vulture, played by Malkovich, was intended to be the main antagonist, a fearsome figure who would defy all expectations.

Sam Raimi expressed his pain at not having been able to bring “Spider-Man 4” to the level of excellence he desired. Despite his best efforts, he failed to obtain a script that met his high standards. This honesty and commitment to quality shows us Raimi’s passion for the character and his universe.

The Villains That Never Were

Raimi also had plans to include Kraven the Hunter and more cameos from Campbell. Imagining Kraven hunting down Spider-Man in an epic battle on the big screen is another of the great “untold stories” that leaves fans wondering what would have happened.

The story is one of unfulfilled aspirations and dreams, but it is also a reminder of the richness and depth of the Spider-Man universe. While Hathaway, Malkovich, and Jolie could have been part of this story, their absence leaves us with a legacy of imagination and “what ifs.”

What Spider-Man 4 could have been

If we think about what “Spider-Man 4” would have been under the direction of Sam Raimi, we dive even deeper into this intriguing question. With Tobey Maguire reprising his iconic role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the film promised to be an exciting and mature continuation of the original trilogy.

Tobey Maguire would have brought greater depth and maturity to his character, since the plot foresaw a more experienced Peter Parker at peace with himself after reconciling with his masked alter ego. This Spider-Man would have faced not only physical but also emotional challenges, further exploring his psychology and internal conflicts.

Raimi’s direction would have maintained his unique style, effectively mixing human drama with spectacular action. The fourth installment of the arachnid was expected to offer innovative action sequences, with aerial combat and duels with new villains that would have taken the franchise to new visual and narrative heights.

Finally, “Spider-Man 4” with Raimi and Maguire It would have been a tribute and an evolution from the previous films, maintaining the essence of what made the original trilogy so beloved, while introducing new elements and characters. It would have been a mix of nostalgia and novelty, a balance between maintaining the classic and exploring new horizons in the Spider-Man universe.