Annapurna, Luigi Berlusconi wants to finance himself to carry out further operations in startups and more consolidated companies

Luigi Berlusconi starts the process of reorganization of Annapurna, the recent investment vehicle established on October 19th through the H14 holding company, which also includes the investments of the sisters Barbara and Eleonora. According to data consulted by MF-Milano Finanza, at the end of November a capital increase of the corporate structure was launched for an amount of 208,559 euroswith a maximum surcharge of 20.647 million euros, for a total of 20.855 million euros.

The increase was implemented through the issue of 5,213,400 A shares (intended for the sole H14 shareholder), at a maximum issue price of 5,213,400 euros, 15,640,500 B shares (intended for H14 and/or to investors) at a price of 15,640,500 euros and 2,085 C shares (intended for investors) at a price of 2,085,000 euros. Through this operation, Luigi Berlusconi is therefore preparing to involve new investors to carry out further operations in startups and more consolidated companies.

Examining the new Annapurna statute, an interesting novelty emerges, namely the inclusion, in addition to the ten-year blocking period, of clauses regarding the right of joint assignment and the right of dragging, following what the other brothers did in defining the new agreements on Fininvest immediately after the acceptance of their father's will.

Remaining in the context of Fininvest but moving to MFE-MediaForEurope, the German group Prosiebensat (of which Cologno is the main shareholder) announced yesterday its intention to focus on local content, cutting US-produced content and announcing a value adjustment of up to 250 million in the fourth quarter on a portfolio of programs and a provision of up to 90 million relating to onerous contracts.

This news surprised the market, with the stock closing 6.79% lower. According to Equita, the announcement “confirms the difficulties of Prosieben, forced to intensify investments in content for the development of the Joyn platform, remaining faithful to the objective of a stable EBITDA by 2024”. Doubts are spreading among operators as to whether CEO Bert Habets' solo relaunch strategy can be successful, as it has been outlined.

