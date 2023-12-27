Wit Studio is preparing to face the coming months with new projects. After the success of Spy X Family and the announcement of the remake of One Piece, the company has just revealed the exact release date of the sequel to Great Pretender, a colorful anime with an Ocean's Eleven style touch.

After a pretty fun first season, Great Pretender razbliuto It will no longer be exclusive to Netflix to join the catalog of Crunchyroll, the anime platform owned by Sony, which intends to release the series simultaneously around the world.

The series will premiere in Japan next February 24, 2024. Although there has been no mention of a Western release, given that it is Crunchyroll, the release is likely to be worldwide or at most a few days later.

However, on this occasion, the United States will have a unique advantage over Japan, since according to our colleagues at Espinof, the country will debut Great Pretender razbliuto in several cinemas in the territory during January 9 and 10 of next year.

