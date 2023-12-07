We are about to end 2023 after having enjoyed several anime series that surprised each of their episodes. If you have already left behind what you experienced in Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer or Jujutsu Kaisen, and you want to start a new story, Netflix is ​​preparing 3 surprises for you.

It was our friends at Animetrends who revealed that the popular streaming platform is preparing to add some anime series to its catalog that have a tremendous fan base, so if you are a full-fledged otaku you will surely know Nana, Urusei Yatsura and Made in Abyss.

Nana

The series is a good option to watch with your partner

The first of them is Nana, an anime that tells the story of 2 girls named Nana, who met on a train heading to Tokyo and who end up living together due to a series of circumstances. However, both are very different from each other and that will cause their coexistence in the Japanese capital to be full of fun adventures, while they increase their friendship and support each other to fulfill their plans.

Urusei Yatsura

The anime is a lighter version of the 80’s version

This anime takes you to the moment when an alien race decides to invade Earth, but gives humans a chance to compete so that they are not slaves. The chosen one ends up being a womanizing student named Ataru Moroboshi, who must play the horns of the invaders’ beautiful princess. This allows several comic situations to occur and the series becomes a good option to pass the time.

Made in Abyss

Riko is the protagonist of the story

Another of the chosen series is Made in Abyss, which takes you to a place that surrounds a strange giant hole known as the Abyss, whose bottom reaches the depths of the earth. However, within it are mysterious abandoned artifacts and remains of an advanced civilization that disappeared millennia ago, so different explorers decide to visit it to learn its secrets.

It is worth mentioning that according to the information shared, these anime series will arrive on December 31, although the date could change at any time, so we will be attentive to share any news in this regard.

What other anime series would you like to see on Netflix? Tell us in the comments.

