Two of the greatest references in anime make the genre make history at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Yesterday we shared with you the nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes, whose award ceremony will take place next January 7th 2024. Movies and series compete to be the best in their categories in the awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Traditionally, anime is a genre ignored in the international awards circuit, especially in big events like the Golden Globes. A good example of this is that, previously, only two films, Inu-Ohof Masaaki Yuasa (Yuasa Masaaki) and Mirai, my little sister, from Mamoru Hosoda (Hosoda Mamoru) were nominated in 2022 and 2018, respectively.

This year, something has changed in the category of Best Animated Filmwhich for the first time finds not one, but two anime films competing for the award: Suzume and The Boy and the Heron.

Both films will compete against films like Elemental, Wish, Super Mario Bros.: The Movie or Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse.

Two anime masters want to break the curse of the Golden Globes

The credit for this feat for anime at the Golden Globes falls on two well-known names, even among the general public: Hayao Miyazaki (Miyazaki Hayao) and Makoto Shinkai (Shinkai Makoto).

Miyazaki is one of the co-founders of the illustrious Studio Ghiblidirector of masterpieces such as Spirited Away or Moving Castle. The boy and the heron It is his umpteenth return to directing animeand is already working on his next project.

Makoto Shinkai also needs no introduction, especially for a title that resonates with every anime fan in an instant: Your Name. He has also directed gems such as Time with You or The garden of words. Suzume It is his most recent work, and it has achieved great international success.

On January 7 we will find out if The Boy and the Heron or Suzume are the winner of the Golden Globe for Best Animated Film, which, if produced, would make one of them the first anime film to win the award.