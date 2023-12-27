The long-awaited Disney+ animated series, X-Men 97, brings back the iconic characters in a new adventure

In an exciting twist for fans, the episode titles for the first season of X-Men '97, Marvel Studios' animated series for Disney+, have been revealed, generating great excitement. This series represents the continuation of the television phenomenon X-Men: The Animated Series, broadcast between 1992 and 1997, and which now returns to delight a new generation and those who grew up with it.

A promising start and an epic end

The debut of the series, with the episode titled To Me, My X-Men, promises an epic start, while the season will close with a trilogy of episodes titled Tolerance is Extinction. The full list of episode titles, revealed by renowned tipster CanWeGetSomeToast, adds a touch of intrigue and anticipation for what's to come.

X-Men '97 not only marks the return of beloved characters, but also many of the original voice actors, who will reprise their iconic roles or take on new characters. Mister Sinistietro, well-known antagonist of the X-Men universe, will be the main villain of this season, adding another layer of depth and complexity to the narrative.

An expansion of the X-Men universe

In addition to the animated series, Marvel Comics has announced a four-issue comic series that will serve as a bridge between X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97, further expanding the rich universe of these characters. This, along with the announcement of a second season already in development, shows Marvel's commitment to expanding this animated universe.

X-Men '97 is just one of three Marvel Studios animated series coming to Disney+ in 2024, alongside Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Eyes of Wakanda. In addition, the live-action series Echo and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will also be part of the Disney+ offering next year. Meanwhile, on the big screen, Marvel Studios' only release in 2024 will be the third installment of Deadpool.

The villain who will challenge the mutants in his new animated adventure

Mister Sinister, a fascinating and complex character, will be the great antagonist in the new mutant animated series. This villain, known for his intelligence and manipulative powers, promises to be a formidable challenge for the heroes. His presence in the series not only increases the tension and drama, but also provides an opportunity to explore deeper themes, such as morality and ethics in the world of superheroes. Mister Sinister, with his story intertwined with several key X-Men characters, adds a layer of intrigue and mystery that is sure to capture viewers' attention.

The choice of Mister Sinister as the main antagonist it also serves to establish a bridge with the original series from the 90s, where he was a recurring and popular character. The addition of him in this new version not only pays homage to the original series, but also sets high expectations for fans and new viewers. Marvel's ability to weave this link between past and present shows its commitment to maintaining the essence of the original series, while introducing new elements to keep it fresh and exciting.

A year of great expectations for fans

With a calendar full of premieres and continuations, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for fans of the Marvel universe. This new series not only promises to be a nostalgic trip for fans of the original series, but also an opportunity for new audiences to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of the X-Men. With its mix of action, drama and iconic characters, the series is destined to capture the imagination of a wide audience, keeping alive the flame of one of the most iconic teams in the world of superheroes.