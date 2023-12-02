The popular franchise Animal Crossing could have a very bright and special future if we attend to this mysterious NPC who could transform everything. A curiosity that we have discovered thanks to the work of the GameRant team.

Depending on the direction Nintendo wants to take next Animal Crossing, we could see that the figure of this NPC takes on unexpected importance. And we are referring to Porter, the friendly character who works on the rails that allow us to visit other areas of the game.

Porter debuted in the Animal Crossing original for the GameCube. In charge of the train station and the rails, this character has enjoyed an increasingly smaller appearance in the saga. In fact, the character completely disappeared from some titles until returning in Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

In fact this character could be very important in the next Animal Crossing, if Nintendo is committed to expanding the world and the locations/cities that we can visit much more. This would make the mythical figure of Porter return and, in the process, bring new freshness to the gameplay of future games in the saga.

A change that many consider necessary to solve some problems that we have seen in New Horizons, and put an end to some playable limits.