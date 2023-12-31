Animal Crossing It is a game that has an impressively active community behind it. And not only because of the type of players that make it up, but also because of all the creative potential and possibilities we have in the beautiful world created by Nintendo.

It is not the first time that the creation of a player of Animal Crossing, but it is one of the first times we see something so beautiful. And no, we are not talking about a creation within the game, we are talking about one created from the game.

One that we can touch, feel and see in the real world.

I crocheted a Lily of the Valley plant and it lights up

byu/LovelyLu78 inAnimalCrossing

It never hurts to give you a direct window into the creations that the community is happy to share from time to time with us and in forums like Reddit. In fact, this publication has achieved an abysmal amount of views and positive votes.

Unequivocal symptom that the love for Animal Crossing It is still very latent among the fans of the community.

Via