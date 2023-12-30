Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Anima Flux is a cooperative metroidvania with two genetically enhanced soldiers, special agents of a theocratic dictatorial regime. Fight your way through swarms of mutants through a desolate, dystopian space city and save humanity's last bastion, if, of course, someone is still alive…

Immerse yourself in a non-linear exploration adventure filled with dark and corrupt replicants, alternate gravity, an ancient spaceship, an abandoned fishing boat, secret tribes and more. Guide a lone replicant through the shadows and uncover the secrets of this cryptic world.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don't hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.