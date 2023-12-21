Suara.com – Deputy General Chair of PKB, Jazilul Fawaid, also commented regarding the reporting of presidential candidate number 1 Anies Baswedan to Bawaslu. Anies was reported for allegedly insinuating his political opponent, presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto, while campaigning.

Jazilul was actually surprised by the report. However, he still invited each party to report to Bawaslu.

“Yes, go ahead. But what is the substance of this? The right to report is fine,” said Jazilul when met at the Aryaduta Hotel, Central Jakarta, Thursday (21/12/2023).

Apart from that, the Assistant Coach for the AMIN National Team was also surprised by the reporting party who seemed to be carried away by feelings or was upset by what Anies said while campaigning.

According to him, if the reporter felt offended because Anies mentioned the fact that there were no tables during the presidential candidate debate, then Anies himself, said Jazilul, might have also hit the table.

“Why are you excited, why are you excited? Why are you offended because of the table? It's possible that if there was a table, Mr. Anies would be banging on it,” said Jazilul.

“I mean which one do you want to report? I mean don't get too excited. Don't get too worked up about the table, don't just one person can hit the table, everyone can hit the table,” he added.

Previously it was reported that a group belonging to the Democracy Guard Advocates (APD) reported Anies to Bawaslu.

APD representative, Yayan, said that his party considered that Anies was insinuating Prabowo when he met with ulama in Jambi during his campaign series.

“Presidential candidate number 1 Anies Baswedan insinuated presidential candidate number 2, who he said was emotional during the first debate for the 2024 presidential election at the KPU office, Jakarta,” said Yayan in his statement, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

Presidential candidate number two Prabowo Subianto (left) shakes hands with presidential candidate number one Anies Baswran (right) during the inaugural debate between Presidential Candidates and Vice Presidential Candidates at the KPU building, Jakarta, Tuesday (12/12/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

“Initially, Anies asked the ulama who were present if they were watching the First Presidential Candidate Debate. 'It just so happened that two days ago the debate was about law. Did you come and see yesterday's debate? Nobar. Was it really football? Luckily there weren't any tables there,' he said, which was greeted with laughter from the crowd. “clerics were present,” he added, quoting Anies' statement.

For this reason, APD believes that Anies has made other presidential candidates into laughing stock so that Anies is considered unethical.

“Of course Anies' actions cannot be justified, because they are unethical and even a violation of the campaign ban as stipulated in the legal provisions and regulations regarding elections,” said Yayan.