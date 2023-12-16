Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1 Anies Baswedan also prayed for Habib Rizieq Shihab, Syarifah Fadlun Yahya, who died on Saturday (16/12/2023).

“God willing, the late Syarifah Fadlun died in a state of husnul khotimah,” said Anies Baswedan in Morowali, Central Sulawesi, Saturday night.

According to Anies, the late Fadlun Yahya had accompanied Habib Rizieq on his preaching journey for many years. God willing, he will be placed in a noble place by His side and the family will be given steadfastness, given strength to get through difficult times.

Previously, the news of the death of Rizieq Shihab's wife was confirmed by Rizieq Shihab's lawyer, Aziz Yanuar, when contacted in Jakarta, Saturday.

“Innalillahi wa innailaihi roji'un. May Allah accept all his righteous deeds and forgive all his sins. And may the family left behind be given patience and sincerity, amen,” Aziz said through a short message.

Aziz said that the plan was that Syarifah Fadlun Yahya's body would be prayed for and bathed on Sunday (17/12) at 07.00 WIB.

Next, the body will be buried in Megamendung, Bogor Regency, West Java, at 10.00 WIB.

Rizieq's wife is known to have been ill for some time.

His wife's illness also prevented Rizieq from attending the Munajat Kubro 212 activities at the National Monument grounds, Jakarta, on December 2 2023.