Suara.com – Candidate pair number one, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin visited the house of the 10th and 12th Vice President, Jusuf Kalla (JK) on Jalan Brawijaya, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023) evening . This visit coincided with the end of the Vice Presidential Candidate debate at 22.00 WIB.

The AMIN camp itself arrived at around 22.25 WIB. The AMIN group's car was seen parked in front of the senior Golkar politician's house.

Anies and Muhaimin's personal vehicles were also included in the group.

Police, complete with Patwal motorbikes, were also on standby in front of JK's residence. One of JK's home security officers confirmed the arrival of candidate pair AMIN.

“Cak Imin is already inside (JK's house). Yes (Anies too),” said the officer who did not want to give his name.

Then, a few moments later, AMIN National Team Captain Muhammad Syaugi was seen arriving at JK's house. He wore white clothes that said AMEN.

However, he did not want to talk at all about this meeting.

“Later, later,” said Syaugi briefly.

The news of the arrival of candidate pair Anies-Muhaimin was initially reported by the Secretary General of the NasDem Party, Hermawi Franziskus Taslim.

“At 10.00 WIB tonight after the debate we were received by JK at his house on Jalan Brawijaya,” said Hermawi.