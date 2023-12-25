Suara.com – Indonesian Presidential Candidate (Capres) Anies Baswedan is now increasingly enthusiastic about the 2024 presidential election. This is after the Anies-Muhaimin Iskandar couple received support from ulama throughout Central Java and East Java.

This support is an injection of enthusiasm to continue fighting to realize the idea of ​​change if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

“So, thank God, today I attended the closing of the national halakah and ijtimak ulama activities throughout Central Java and East Java,” said Anies while attending the Sarang Minutes, National Halakah, and Ijtimak Ulama Central and East Java for Indonesian Change in Rembang. , Monday (25/12/2023).

“KH Said Abdurrochim delivered messages of change, and we accepted them as a mandate,” he added.

The former Governor of Jakarta is determined not to disappoint the ulama's hopes for the AMIN couple. Moreover, the hopes of ulama throughout Central Java and East Java are also in line with the hopes of millions of people he has met during political campaigns in the last year.

“God willing, we, Gus Muhaimin and I, will fight as a duo to carry out the ulama's mandate. This is a message that, God willing, will have a big impact on support for change in Central Java, East Java, and God willing, it will spread throughout Indonesia,” he explained.

The former Minister of Education and Culture also said that in the past many parties felt that there was no need for change. However, now they say that this nation needs change for better improvement.

Presidential Candidate Anies Baswedan and Cawapres Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak. (ist)

According to him, all parties need to return Indonesia to a state that upholds the manners of national life and sanity in the life of the nation.

“So, today the message of change not only resonates with those who are marginalized, defeated, but also with those who want Indonesia to be on the rails of a rule of law, namely power governed by law, not a state of power,” said Anies.

In the same activity, the ulama present agreed to support and provide eight recommendations to be realized by the AMIN pair if they are elected as president and vice president of Indonesia in 2024. (Antara)