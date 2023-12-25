Suara.com – Ulama from all over Central Java and East Java have provided support for the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Anies Baswedan-Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar (Gus Imin). This support was stated in an event entitled 'Minutes of Sarang, National Halaqah and Ijtima' of Central Java-East Java Ulama for Change in Indonesia'. This activity took place at the Ma'hadul 'Ulum Asy-Syar'iyyah Islamic Boarding School, Sarang, Rembang, Monday, (25/12/2023).

In the Sarang Minutes, ulama from Central Java and East Java made an agreement (ijma' ulama) to support and convey recommendations to the Anies-Gus Imin (AMIN) couple. The treatise read by KH Said Abdurrochim contained several points. Among other things, the AMIN pair must always consider the opinions and views of ulama in formulating strategic policies and resolving problems involving the benefit of national and state life.

“Consistently implementing dual leadership between the president and vice president in leading the country and running the government in order to maintain national leadership cohesion as a form of movement leadership,” said KH Said Abdurrochim reading the second point in the minutes. He also hopes that if in the future Anies-Gus Imin succeeds in winning the 2024 presidential election, it can make people feel comfortable because their various needs for life, food and clothing can be met properly.

“Because in Islam that is the function of a president. This means that he must emphasize the scale of priorities. Therefore, by supporting Pak Anies, we hope that the people will prosper, we prioritize people from the lower classes. As for the middle class, this does not mean we ignore them, but the priority scale. “We hope this is in the interests of the people,” explained KH Said Abdurrochim. He is also optimistic that Anies can strengthen Islamic boarding school education and provide the necessary recognition for non-formal Islamic religious education in the country.

Anies is grateful to have received additional support from the ulama. The Governor of DKI for the 2017-2022 period considers the support provided by ulama throughout Central Java and East Java to be an injection of enthusiasm in his efforts to bring about change for Indonesia.

“So, thank God, this afternoon we attended the closing of the national holaqoh and ijma ulama activities from the ulama of Central Java and East Java. KH Said (Abdurrochim) delivered messages of change, and we accepted them as a mandate,” said Anies.

Anies was determined not to disappoint the ulama's hopes for him. Moreover, the hopes of ulama throughout Central Java and East Java are the same as the hopes of millions of people he has met during his political safari in the last year. “God willing, we, Gus Muhaimin and I will fight as a single duo to carry out this mandate. God willing, we can carry it out together for change so that true justice, equality is present in all aspects. This is a message that, God willing, will be very “This will have an impact on support for change in Central Java, East Java, and God willing, it will spread throughout Indonesia,” said Anies.

Presidential candidate number 1 stated that many parties who previously felt that there was no need for change are now saying that this nation needs change. All parties need to return Indonesia to a country that upholds the manners of state life and sanity in national life. “So today the message of change not only resonates with those who are marginalized, defeated, but with those who want Indonesia to be a real state of law, where power is regulated by law, not a state of power,” said Anies.

The following are the details of the Minutes of the Ulema Nests throughout Central Java and East Java for Change:

Always taking into account the opinions and views of Ulama' in formulating strategic policies and resolving problems involving the benefit of the life of the nation and state. Implementing dual leadership between the President and Vice President consistently in leading the country and running the government in order to maintain national leadership cohesion as a form of movement leadership. effectively Law no. 18 of 2019 concerning Islamic Boarding Schools by establishing a Directorate General of Islamic Boarding Schools, optimizing the Islamic Boarding School Endowment Fund, issuing derivative regulations, technical instructions and ensuring implementation down to the Islamic boarding school level throughout Indonesia. Strengthening Islamic Boarding School Education and providing the necessary recognition for non-formal Islamic religious education , such as Madrasah Diniyah, Al Qur'an Education Park, Majlis Ta'lim, as well as other educational activities for places of worship. Preventing the rise of ideologies that deviate from Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution, the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) and Bhinneka Tunggal Eka, such as ideology of communism, Leninism and other ideologies that deviate from the State Constitution. Enforcing laws and regulations as an effort to confirm the Indonesian state as a State of Law and not a State of Power as mandated by the Constitution. Ensuring the eradication and prevention of Corruption, Collusion and Nepotism (KKN), as well as impartial enforcement of law and Human Rights (HAM). Encourage Palestinian independence from Israeli Zionist colonialism and play an active role in maintaining world peace.

On this occasion, Anies said that the main aim of visiting several prominent scholars in Rembang was to gain wisdom.

According to Anies, leading ulama, especially those who have influence in Rembang, still continue to practice Islamic knowledge.

“And we want to learn from it. That is the main aim of this gathering. Hopefully it will bring blessings to everyone,” said Anies.

Meanwhile, Gus Ahfaz admitted that he was grateful to be able to welcome Anies as presidential candidate number 1. According to Gus Ahfaz, the main goal of the Governor of DKI Jakarta for the 2017-2022 period is to establish friendship.

“Secondly, we exchanged a little ideas about national issues, religion and other things, and most importantly, we are ready to support him being elected in the 2024 elections,” said Gus Ahfaz.