Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan admitted that he would arrange a meeting with Jusuf Kalla (JK) after officially receiving support in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“Later (a meeting with JK) will be arranged,” said Anies to journalists in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

According to Anies, support from JK is a great trust and must be maintained. For him, the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia are figures with a wealth of experience.

“This is a belief and Mr. JK is someone who has very extensive experience in the fields of government, economics and business so he has extraordinary flying hours,” said Anies.

Apart from that, Anies also responded regarding JK joining the ranks of the AMIN National Team. Anies explained that JK's position for AMIN was more than just a position in the AMIN National Team.

“For us, having support from him is much greater than being in any other structure,” said Anies.

JK Supports AMIN

For information, JK officially stated that he supports AMIN in the 2024 presidential election. This was confirmed by JK's spokesman, Husain Abdullah.

Husain said that JK's statement of support for AMIN was made when the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia attended a forum in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Tuesday (19/12).

“Jusuf Kalla stated openly that he chose Anies Baswedan who was paired with Muhaimin Iskandar,” said Husain in his statement, Tuesday.

Husain explained that all this time JK had stated that he was neutral. However, in the 2024 presidential election, JK will openly support AMIN.

“So far he has stated that he is neutral, but as a citizen, Mr. JK certainly has political choices,” said Husein.

He said the reason JK chose to support Anies was because of his track record. Apart from that, Anies is said to be a political student of JK.