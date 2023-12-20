Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan responded to Jusuf Kalla (JK)'s support for him in the 2024 presidential election. Anies felt honored after receiving this support.

“So we feel very honored to get support from Mr. JK,” said Anies in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

The former Governor of DKI Jakarta is of the view that JK's support is a message that he must carry out his mandate as a presidential candidate.

“This support strengthens our message, that we are serious about carrying out our mandate as presidential and vice presidential candidates,” said Anies.

Anies emphasized that after receiving support from JK, he became more serious about gathering support. For him, official support from JK is a big mandate.

“We are serious about communicating with the entire community. And this support from Mr. JK is a big mandate and we hope that God willing, it will have a bigger impact in the future campaign process,” said Anies.

As previously reported, JK has officially stated that he supports AMIN in the 2024 presidential election. This was confirmed by JK's spokesman, Husain Abdullah.

Husain said that JK's statement of support for AMIN was made when the 10th and 12th Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia attended a forum in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Tuesday (19/12).

“Jusuf Kalla stated openly that he chose Anies Baswedan who was paired with Muhaimin Iskandar,” said Husain in his statement, Tuesday (19/12).

Husain explained that all this time JK had stated that he was neutral. However, in the 2024 presidential election, JK will openly support AMIN.

“So far he has stated that he is neutral, but as a citizen, Mr. JK certainly has political choices,” said Husein.

He said the reason JK chose to support Anies was because of his track record. Apart from that, Anies is said to be a political student of JK.