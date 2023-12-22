Suara.com – Presidential candidate or presidential candidate number 1 Anies Baswedan was complained to the Police Criminal Investigation Unit for using the acronym AMIN in the 2024 presidential election campaign, Friday (22/12/2023).

The Coordinator of the Indonesian Campus Da'wah Activist Forum, Umar All, as the reporting party, considers the use of the word AMIN as an acronym for Anies-Muhaimin Iskandar to be a form of religious blasphemy.

“It has been explained in the hadiths that the use of Amin is a holy word, its use is a form of our hope in God Almighty,” said Umar at the Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

Umar also views the use of the acronym AMIN in the 2024 presidential election campaign as a form of politicization of religion.

He hopes that in the future no presidential and vice presidential candidate pair will do the same thing.

“Politicization is low because the politicization of religion is still carried out to obtain a public interest in this democratic era,” he said.

Apart from questioning the use of the acronym AMIN, Umar also complained about the two-finger tasyahud joke.

Anies expressed this joke in a podcast with Ustaz Abdul Somad alias UAS which was uploaded on YouTube on December 13 2023.

“Anies Baswedan has played with the prayer movement. He showed number 2, but in the sense he explained it was a prayer movement,” he said.

To strengthen his complaint, Umar claimed to include a number of pieces of evidence. Some of them are videos and screenshots.