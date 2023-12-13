Suara.com – The Research and Advocacy Institute, Centra Initiative criticized the commitment of presidential candidates (capres) in resolving past human rights cases and violence in Papua in the presidential candidate debate last Tuesday (12/12/2023).

Even so, Centra Initiative stated that presidential candidates number 1 and 3, namely Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, were considered to show high commitment.

Chairman of the Centra Initiative Management Board, Al Araf, said that Anies and Ganjar also expressed good views regarding the issue of legal reform, in particular returning the state of power to a state of law, and guaranteeing civil liberties and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“In the Papua conflict, the Ganjar couple and the Anies couple explained quite clearly that the choice of approach to resolving the Papua conflict was taken through dialogue,” Araf told reporters, Wednesday (13/12/2023).

Moreover, Ganjar himself has promised to find the graves of the missing activists as a responsibility to the families of the victims. Likewise, Anies strongly opposes politicization in legal institutions.

Meanwhile, presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto, is considered to prioritize two approaches, namely the approach of strengthening the apparatus and enforcing the law.

In fact, according to him, there have been repeated approaches to strengthening the security forces as a way to resolve the conflict in Papua.

“But what happens is that the conflict is not resolved and what exists is violence and human rights violations. This is often carried out and fails to be executed,” he said.

Indeed, said Araf, in a conflict area, external involvement always occurs. However, internal domestic problems are also a determining factor in why the conflict occurred.

“So the problem of conflict in Papua is in Indonesia. This protracted conflict occurs because the government failed to handle cases of human rights violations and violence in Papua and failed to resolve other conflicts,” he explained.

He also believes that Prabowo does not understand the roots of the Papuan conflict. Because, at least four approaches are needed, namely historical factors, economic equality, politics and lack of justice when human rights violations occur.

“The Papuan people are angry because there is no provision for fair justice for victims of violence,” he explained.

“The approach taken by candidate pair number two is not appropriate by only looking at the Papua problem from an economic and external perspective, they have not been able to comprehensively understand the factors causing the Papua conflict,” he said.