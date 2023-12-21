Anhedonia is by no means a new phenomenon. In fact, its own name comes from the Greek: “an-” (absence) and “hedone” (pleasure). Or what would be the same, the inability that some people have to feel pleasure.

This psychological condition, often associated with mood disorders such as depression, can have various manifestations, from a lack of interest in previously pleasurable activities to emotional disconnection.

And there is no doubt that new technologies can be bad allies when it comes to suffering from it. The excess of everything, and the ease of having it, can cause the appearance of deep apathy.

What is anhedonia and how does it manifest?

Anhedonia manifests itself in different ways in the daily lives of those who experience it. It can be expressed as loss of interest in activities that were previously rewarding, the inability to experience pleasure, or a general lack of motivation and enthusiasm.

The emotional dimension of anhedonia often leads to a disconnection from one's environment and interpersonal relationships, creating a cycle that can be difficult to break. Additionally, one of the problems with this disorder is that it can sometimes be confused with other things, such as depression or anxiety. Their symptoms are very similar and, in fact, they result in similar pathologies.

Anhedonia, however, is usually identified as a difficulty in finding meaning in life. Not so much when asking existentialist questions or questions, but routinely, on a day-to-day basis. Something like if everything bores you or you won't find a motivation to do anything. Not even, as we said, what stimulated you before.

Although anhedonia has always existed, it is evident that new technologies can not only cause its appearance, but also trigger difficult episodes or crises. Something that has to do with the immediacy of achieving something, which often diminishes the feeling of “reward”, but also with other everyday elements.

New technologies, a danger for anhedonia

There are some phenomena that have arisen as a result of new technologies that can promote anhedonia. Without going any further, social networks and online communication platforms offer opportunities for connection, but also may contribute to a form of anhedonia by promoting superficial interactions and bad habits.

Constant comparison to the seemingly perfect lives of others can fuel feelings of dissatisfaction and contribute to a feeling of emotional disconnection. The same as excess supply.

The abundance of digital content, from television shows to endless social networks, can lead to passive consumption without experiencing true pleasure. Anhedonia can intensify when people seek constant distractions but do not find genuine satisfaction in these digital experiences.

Pursuing more traditional interests, which require a little more effort to pursue, can be a way to escape this problem. And in some cases, if symptoms persist, it may be necessary to seek help from a professional.