Angolan Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Pedro Azevedo said the country would leave OPEC, an organization of major oil-exporting countries, due to disagreements with other members over crude oil export quotas. . In June, an agreement between the various countries had assigned Angola a reduced export quota in favor of that of the United Arab Emirates, which had instead increased. The decision reflected the fact that oil production in Angola has declined considerably in recent years, due to the progressive depletion of oil fields and problems with increasingly obsolete infrastructure. But the country's government did not agree to reduce its export quota, which would imply a reduction in revenue, and left the organization.

By leaving OPEC, Angola will be able to continue with its current oil production, which is 1.14 million barrels per day. The agreement at the center of the disagreements would have reduced it to 1.10 million. The production of all OPEC countries currently stands at 28 million. Angola, a southern African country of 33 million inhabitants and about four times the size of Italy, joined the organization in 2007. It is not the first member to leave the group: Indonesia left in 2009, in 2019 Qatar and in 2020 Ecuador.

OPEC often decides to increase or decrease exports to manipulate the price of oil to benefit its members' interests. It often decides to limit production: by decreasing supply, the price of each barrel of oil tends to increase.