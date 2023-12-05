Angelina Jolie has launched criticism against Hollywoodthe industry where he formed and achieved global fame, and which he assures that, in addition to being a “superficial” world, it is not a healthy environment.

“I grew up in a very superficial place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy one,” he says in an interview with The Wall Street Journalon the occasion of the next release of the film “Maria”, in which she will play the role of the soprano Maria Callas.

The actress emphasizes in her interview that, today, I wouldn’t be an actress: “Maybe theater, but not Hollywood. When I started, there weren’t so many expectations of being so public, of sharing so much.”

Jolie assures that her first years of fame were quite hardcoming to suffer depression and suicidal thoughts; Furthermore, the high point of his career occurred while his mother was dying from cancer.

In the interview with the American newspaper he acknowledged that, although thanks to the public he has a career, people have a image of her that does not completely fit with reality, and that does not allow him to show his suffering or sadness.

“Ever since I was young, people liked the part of me that is quite tough and maybe a little wild. The public doesn’t want to hear about my pain or my sadness. That’s not entertaining,” he revealed.

A career turn

Although Angelina Jolie continues to act in films, such as the third part of the Disney saga “Maleficent”, He has also participated in projects that have little or nothing to do with cinema.

Recently he has started in the world of fashion with “Atelier Jolie”a sustainable brand based in NoHo -a neighborhood in Manhattan- where it has a taller in which customers can make their own garments with the help of designers and artisans.

Likewise, the actress is involved in the production of a Broadway musical titled “The Outsiders”and which is based on the book of the same name by Susan Eloise Hinton and in the film adaptation that Francis Ford Coppola made it in 1983.

The interpreter will also star in “Maria”, a biopic of the opera singer María Callas, directed by the acclaimed Chilean Pablo Larraín; It is scheduled to be released at the end of 2024 or until 2025.

Jolie confessed to The Wall Street Journal that she felt “somewhat terrified” of playing Callas, because she does not see herself as a singer and, furthermore, she does not usually sing even in private, limiting herself to quietly singing “happy birthday.” ” in the parties.

