The famous actress Angelina Jolie has spoken about her life in Hollywood and has harshly attacked the dream world of American fame.

Angelina Jolie has attacked Hollywood without mercy. The international actress, known for her versatility in the world of cinema, has revealed in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal her discontent with Hollywood and her decision to move to Cambodia. The actress shared her perspective on the industry and its evolution, expressing the lack of authenticity and pressure on her to be public in her current career.

In her statements, Angelina Jolie mentioned that she would not be an actress today. The star criticized the exposure and the lack of authenticity he perceives in Hollywood. Her experience after her divorce from Brad Pitt led her to lose the freedom to live and travel without restrictions.

Where will we see the actress next? What projects does she work on?

Angelina Jolie will now focus on her future film projects, such as her participation in the biographical film about the opera singer Maria Callas, titled Maria. Additionally, her possible role in Maude v Maude, a global action thriller, is mentioned. As well as her participation as a producer in the musical The Outsiders, scheduled to premiere on Broadway in 2024.

Maude v Maude, directed by Roseanne Liang and written by Scott Mosier, is a project in which Angelina Jolie will participate as a producer with Halle Berry. The film is compared to successful action sagas such as James Bond and Jason Bourne. Halle Berry, the aforementioned Jolie and other producers work in collaboration to carry out this story that promises to be a milestone in the world of action cinema. Of course, it will be interesting to see how this proposal is received. Especially in a current society where every project led by women is seen as something “woke” and that takes its toll on the box office.

