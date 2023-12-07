After Bárbara’s success in the Ángel Cristo circus, Chelo decides to pay her friend a visit. They haven’t seen each other for a long time and it’s clear that she misses her.

Bárbara Rey updates her friend and tells her what her new life in the circus is like. Chelo asks her about her marriage, the star promises him that she is the happiest woman after her wedding to the tamer.

Meanwhile, Ángel meets again with Romero, the journalist, from whom he has asked for proof of the possible lovers that Bárbara has been with in exchange for a large wad of bills.

Everything changes when Romero makes an unexpected confession to Ángel: “A long time ago there was talk of a big shot, someone from the government, from the State. There is no record of it,” he points out.

Ángel asks the journalist that he wants proof, but Carrero begins to see Ángel Cristo’s face: “Your wife loves you, the rest doesn’t matter,” he points out.

Ángel returns home and finds Chelo still talking to his wife. The tamer catches the two murmuring something, they were talking about the king.

Chelo grabs his things and leaves, but Ángel is not in a good mood: “What were you talking about, why did you shut up as soon as I came in?” he asks.

Ángel becomes the worst of monsters and grabs Bárbara by the arm, hurting her: “You’re a whore,” he says and then hits her.

Seconds later, Ángel apologizes to Bárbara, but she cries and pushes him away from her arms. In that moment, everything changed in her marriage.