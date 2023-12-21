Everything seemed to have changed for the better. The tamer had started filming a new movie, while the starlet premiered her big show at the circus.

Things were going well, Ángel was ready to change, but Blasco gets carried away at the most inopportune moment and kisses Bárbara. The young man confuses his feelings and that kiss makes him fall back into drugs.

The film does not go well and Ángel falls back into the worst of vices. Bárbara receives a call from Juan Carlos, after seven years of silence, a call with which she discovers that they have been watching her all these years.

At that moment, Ángel comes home, enraged, he knows that something has happened between Blasco and her: “I want you to tell me how much fun you had with him,” he says.

The tamer grabs Barbara and pushes her to the bed and she screams inconsolably. The starlet manages to escape from her, but Ángel Cristo grabs a gun and throws her out of the house: “Get out of here.”

Bárbara kicks out of the house and Ángel, with a gun in his hand, threatens his wife: “If I see you appear here again, I swear I will kill you.”

The young woman leaves, without her children, and seeks the support of one of the people who have always supported her: Chelo.