Things between Bárbara Rey and Ángel Cristo are not going through their best moment. The couple has given Chelo the exclusive about the pregnancy so all of Spain already knows that the couple is expecting their first child.

Barbara receives a very special gift from the Royal Family. In a box she discovers a silver rattle and instantly she receives a call: it is Juan Carlos. The king asks her if she liked the gift and does not hesitate to show her feelings: “I miss you.”

The young woman remains silent: “Juan, don't do this to me,” she says. “You move away from me, but I don't move away from you,” adds the monarch.

At that moment the door is heard, Ángel Cristo hears the end of the conversation and when he hangs up he does not hesitate to ask who it was. She tries not to respond, but Ángel raises his tone: “I was talking to the Royal House.”

The tamer, with a glass of alcohol in his hand, does not hesitate to ask her: “Were you talking to the King?” Barbara affirms and explains that she has sent them both a gift.

Ángel can't see past her even though she insists that they are friends. The tension increases and the tamer throws the glass at the wall, about to hit Barbara.

The young woman remains paralyzed on the ground and a flash from her childhood reverberates in her head. Ángel realizes this and tries to get Bárbara to return to the present.