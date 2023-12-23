The Android operating system collects more and more information from our device, tracking a series of internal statistics that the system can take advantage of to offer us a better experience.

And one of those statistics would be the ability to Android to offer us more information about the battery and its cycles to know when it would need to be replaced.

Presumably, Android 15 could add different information in real time about the status of our device's battery, so that we know when it will be the right time to replace it.

It would be a feature very similar to the one that iOS users have been enjoying for a few years, and it could show us the battery cycles consumed, and even an estimate of the remaining ones.

Android Authority

According to reports from Android Authority, this function could possibly be accessed in Android 15offering some information related to the battery, but still at a preliminary stage.

The system would require a few hours or days of use to provide an estimate of battery life.

The latest version of the Android Settings Service app features this new battery status page that is set to show the status of your health.

At the moment they have been able to activate it, but it does not offer any type of information, but it is warned that “batteries degrade over time and last fewer hours between charges.”

It appears that the system would collect data over a long period to provide more detailed information on an accurate estimate of battery capacity.

We will see how this new functionality prospers, which we will presumably see in Android 15 when it is released from September 2024.