Despite being the reference operating system when we talk about Google and vehicles, Android Auto did not have one of the most requested functions by users. One that had been implemented in Google Maps for a long time (for years): the power save the place where we have parked.

Since its latest update, it is possible to know where we left the car without having to perform any type of trick or unofficial practice. It is finally an integrated function within the application.

Until now, it was necessary to resort to certain tricks to keep the spot where we had parked. Was necessary manually save parking location so that the cell phone would later remind us where our car was.





Image: Xataka Android

Starting with its latest update, Android Auto allows us, through Google Maps, to save our parking location. It’s as simple as activate the corresponding tab (save parking). Once you have checked this box, when you leave the vehicle, you will be able to know its exact position and the route to it from your phone.

This information is consulted by opening the Google Maps application. In the search section you will see an address that will indicate “where is my car?”, indicating the different possible routes to it.

To ensure that the function is active, it is important that you have the Google Maps application on your mobile phone updated, as well as the Android Auto application. Remember that Android applications are the ones that are later dumped into the car, so your phone must be updated to the latest versions for everything to work correctly.

Image | Google

In Xataka | Android Auto 10.9 official: news and how to download the latest stable version