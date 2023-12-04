Andrea Iannone expresses his venom about Marc Marquez

In a long interview given to Motorcycle News magazine, taken from formulapassion.it, Andrea Iannone spoke about the arrival at Ducati of Marc Marquez’s Gresini team after a life in Honda.

“It will definitely create a mess straight away, from the first race! His way of racing is to make a mess, that’s the truth,” says Iannone without mincing words. The rider from Abruzzo, who will race in Superbike next year, then launched a dig at the Spaniard, with whom he has had numerous disagreements in the past.

“He gets angry when others do what he always does. If he is treated like he treats others, he gets annoyed,” says the 34-year-old native of Vasto regarding the skiing discussion in qualifying.

Then Iannone continues: “Ducati has the right experience to manage the riders and if Marquez goes too far, it will backfire on him. Undoubtedly he will be very fast, but it will not be easy for him. I see Bezzecchi quite enthusiastic, but also Pecco (Bagnaia, ed.), albeit in a different way. Martin is tough and Morbidelli will also be there in Pramac.”