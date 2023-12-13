The Madrid club, which awaits Lazio in the Champions League tomorrow, is the most Italian in Spain. This is who the Azzurri-Colchoneros are

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

December 12, 2023 (change at 4.03pm) – MADRID

Among the 20 La Liga clubs, Atletico Madrid awaiting Lazio for tomorrow’s decisive Champions League match is definitely the most Italian. By number of employees, but above all by their role. And this blue enclave in the “rojiblanco” territory can also count on entertainment: among the new venues that are being created in the Metropolitano there is also the “Bonanno”, a historic bar in the center of Madrid located in the middle of the “barrio” of Latina, which thanks to the “colchonera” faith of the owner, Toni Bonanno, was among the first to open the stadium, initially a desolate land.