Suara.com – The creator of the popular song 'Maybe', Ndank Surahman Hartono, suddenly banned Andre Taulany from performing the song he wrote.

Together with Andre Taulany as vocalist, Ndank Surahman Hartono is also a former member of the band Stinky. His position is as a guitarist.

Ndank Surahman emphasized that starting December 30 2023, Andre Taulany and the band Stinky will sing the song 'Maybe' at any event.

Ndank Surahman announced the ban via a video summons which was re-uploaded by the @berita_gosip account on Sunday (31/12/2023).

“Starting from today, I strictly forbid Stinky and Andre Taulany from singing songs I wrote, such as 'Perhaps,' for an indefinite period of time,” said Ndank Surahman.

If this prohibition is still implemented, Andre Taulany and the band Stinky will violate Copyright Law Number 28 of 2014.

However, the exception is the bass player for the band Stinky, Irwan Batara.

Irwan Batara can still sing the song 'Maybe' but only at the end.

“If brother Irwan Batara, as a member of Stinky, still wants to sing the song Maybe, please don't play the part according to the part, which is at the end of the song,” he stressed.

Ndank Surahman will also take legal action if the subpoena is violated.

“My attorney and I will continue to report the ban on performing my songs by Stinky and Andre Taulany to Polda Metro Jaya,” he said.

Knowing this, netizens wondered why Ndank Surahman was making a big deal out of it.

“Don't you get royalties?” asked @harisa***.

“Can't make a splash, huh?” said @bagas***.

“We just respect his wishes. He has rights. Even though at first I thought it was strange, it's actually not strange at all,” added @puput***.