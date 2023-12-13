#image_title

Andre Braugher, the star of the series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life On The Street” has died at the age of 61.

Just after the news became known, it was confirmed that actor Andre Braugher died on Monday at the age of 61. According to Deadline, the star of hits such as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, “Homicide: Life On The Street” and “Dr.House” was experiencing an illness. Despite this, more details are unknown.

A very interesting fact is that those who want to say goodbye to the artist were asked not to bring him flowers but to make donations to the Classic Theater of Harlem, where the artist was part of the board of directors.

His career

He was born in the city of Chicago and from a very young age pursued the dream of devoting himself to acting. At a young age, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and an MFA from Juilliard. His film debut was in “Gloria,” a film starring Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington. For many his great role was in the series Homicide: Life on the Street, where he played detective Frank Pembleton; a character that allowed him to win an Emmy Award twice.

In addition, he also participated in other film productions, “The Fog”, “An Angel in Love”, “Agent Salt”, “Poseidon”, “The Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer”, and “The Gambler”, while on television He excelled in series such as “New Girl,” “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “The Andromeda Strain.” Among her latest works is “She Said,” a film that tells the story of the New York Times journalists who promoted the trial against Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement. One of the projects that she leaves unfinished is “Residence”, a Netflix show in which she would have the main role. With the latter, he will conclude the actor’s career.

