Two of Inter’s goals against Udinese came from recoveries by the Argentine, as already happened in Naples on the occasion of Barella’s goal. Reference but also first defender: the captain seems to have no limits

The new Lautaro Martinez is Inter’s offensive point of reference, but also the main defender. In addition to his extraordinary numbers in front of goal (14 goals in 15 league days, 16 in the season also considering the Champions League), his ability to link the game, his being the leader of the Nerazzurri, in the last few games the Argentine has shown his hunger to recover balls, a fire from which several Nerazzurri goals were born.