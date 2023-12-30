When it was planned, more than half a century ago, the Añaza hotel was conceived as one of the large tourist complexes in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, a building with around twenty floors in the shape of a “Y” that would rise on the coastline. , almost overlooking the waters of the Atlantic. Today it is quite the opposite. A grayish mass that emerges on the edge of the Canary coast like a flag stuck treacherously. The building is so enormous, unfinished and even surreal that, over the decades, it has actually earned the nickname “Añaza's mammoth.”

And in Santa Cruz they have been looking for a way to erase it for years.

An inheritance from the 70s. If you take the car and take a walk along Mayántigo Street, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, you will see an immense building under construction silhouetted against the ocean. Exposed bricks, metal fences, blocks and a completely bare, bare structure. The building is so empty that from the right angle you can see the sea on the other side of its open galleries.

If it weren't for the fact that there is not a single worker, machinery or scaffolding around the building, it could look like a construction site still in progress or abandoned just a few months ago. The mass in question is, however, a legacy from the 70s and it has been half a century since its promoters gave up on the project.





From resort to nightmare. When it began, during the final blows of the dictatorship, the building was conceived as a large tourist complex. This was the case in 1973, when the works began, promoted by promoters of German origin. The idea was to build a large hotel with 741 apartments with privileged views of the Atlantic. And for this purpose, its creators requested, and obtained, a license that complied with the regulations then in force.

For a while things went well for the project, without any problems. The workers ended up building a huge block with a “Y”-shaped plan of 22 floors that stands on an area of ​​2,350 m2 and with a building that exceeds 40,000 m2, according to data released at the time by the Santa Cruz City Council. from Tenerife. The problem is that two years after the work began, in 1975, the promoters abandoned the work, leaving it half finished. What was promised as an exclusive tower for vacationers ended up becoming a large hulk, an example of the best ugliness stuck right on the Tenerife coastline.

Easy to lift, hard to erase. The one today known as the Añaza mamotreto was built in a couple of years; eliminating it from the Canary coast is taking much, much, longer. And not because the authorities have not tried or have not been pulling the ropes at their disposal for some time to demolish the building. In 2018, the first deputy mayor, Zaida González, explained that the governments that have succeeded each other in the council in recent decades have tried to locate those who once built and then abandoned the building, but without success.

At the end of 2020, El Día explained that the City Council had sent notifications to several commercial entities, but without results. Finding those currently responsible for the work is a challenge because the deeds of the site do not include the address of the companies that acquired it at the time. The entities would also be made up of hundreds of German citizens for whom, at least in some cases, there is no complete data on their residence.

“We have the obligation first to address the owners. But what has always happened will happen, that they will not pay any attention. Therefore, the next step is for this City Council to request permission from the Court to proceed with subsidiary execution also for the demolition and to draw up the demolition project,” explained at that time the councilor for the Urban Planning area, Carlos Tarife.





Complex… and expensive, very expensive. The path to demolishing the hotel is not only complicated by the need to move forward “with caution” as it is a private project or the difficulties in locating the owners and demanding that they “assume their responsibility.” Throwing away the old bulk from the 70s will also be expensive. Very expensive. So much so that affording it is also a challenge. In 2018, the Santa Cruz de Tenerife City Council estimated that getting rid of the mammoth would cost 1.8 million euros, the sum of demolition bills and debris treatment work.

Despite one challenge and another, the difficulties of the process and its tremendous cost, the local authorities have advanced on the path to erase the hotel from the coast and in September, after a complex administrative process that lasted more than five years, the City Council awarded the drafting of the demolition project to the firm Proyelim SL, which was given a margin of five months to complete its work.

The service will cost 123,000 euros and marks the beginning of a process that still has a long way to go. The City Council's plans are to begin the demolition between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, which is ironic because it would coincide with the 50th anniversary of the abandonment of the works. For now, the City Council has already requested “economic collaboration” from other administrations to be able to face the demolition. “Once the contract has been awarded to Proyelim, the next steps being taken focus on expropriations, subsidiary execution and requesting financial collaboration,” says González.

Much more than aesthetics. With the demolition, the town seeks more than just getting rid of a 22-story mammoth that has blotted out the Canarian coastline for more than 40 years. As González recognized in November, the infrastructure represents “a risk for the neighbors” and has already led the City Council to consider security measures, such as the installation of signs and a four-meter-high perimeter network to prevent access to the building. .

In 2017, neighbors reported that at least four people had already died in the property, three in accidents and the fourth in an alleged suicide. “The elevator shafts are completely exposed and those who enter, unconsciously, can fall through them, but also stumble or fall from any of the heights of this hotel,” warned the group, which denounced how there were people who he sneaked in to jump between the platforms or climb to the roof.

Images: Albert Koch (Flickr), Mike Peel (Wikipedia), and Jose Mesa (Flickr)

In Xataka: The heaviest building in the world is in Europe and is a communist heritage: 1,250,000 tons of steel and concrete