Pokémon Scarlet and Purple marked a before and after in the pocket monsters franchise with a free world to explore at will in the form of the Paldea regionnew characters of the most charismatic and mechanics such as teracrystallization who have given a lot to talk about in the competitive game.

For these reasons, it was a pleasant surprise for us to know that Nintendo y The Pokémon Company They would continue to support the game with a set of expansions called The hidden treasure of Area Zero that they would continue delving into all this that we liked so much. A few months ago we received The Turquoise Mask, the first part of these, which took us to explore Noroteo. Now, we have completed The indigo diskthe second and last part of the expansion pass, and in this analysis We come to tell you what we thought of this new adventure.

Exchange to the Blueberry Academy

In order to play The indigo disk We will first have to have completed the main story of the base game and the expansion The turquoise masksince the events of this adventure are closely related to both stories, being a great epilogue to the overall story of the game. And this time we will abandon Paldea to go as exchange students to Thessalyregion where it is located Blueberry Academy. This institution is much more futuristic than the Uva Academy or the Orange Academy, with his own High Commandpoints system and even a huge Biodomo where we can find new Pokémon, some of them even with the ability to teracrystallize.

As soon as we begin our journey through Blueberry Academyit won't take long for us to be introduced to a lot of the most interesting new features, such as Synchrometera device capable of putting us in the shoes of any of our Pokémon and controlling them momentarily, or the Blueberry Extracurricular Tasks (TEA)which will allow us to achieve blueberry points (PA) that we can donate to unlock new functions that will range from personalized styles to throw the Poké Ball to new effects for photos or types of Pokémon to find in the Biodomo. And speaking of it…

The wonders of the Biodome

He Biodomo It is a large underwater area housed in the deepest part of the Blueberry Academy. There we find four well-differentiated areas with different biomes where we will find Pokémon impossible to find in Paldea, making the Pokédex more complete than ever before in any other game in the franchise. As we advance in the story, we will have to face the different members of the Blueberry League High Command. Doing this will have a cost in blueberry points and will have as a preamble a series of tests that will range from participating in a trivia contest to making a special sandwich, including even volar through the Biodome with Koraidon o Miraidon (something that, I have to say, is really cool).

The indigo disk It is a challenge for Pokémon fans, and in this expansion I have found some of the most difficult battles in the franchise. What's more, the confrontation against one of its most emblematic characters could be considered the most challenging in the series to datesurpassing Cintia's in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. Game Freak has gone out of its way to present an interesting challenge to all those players who usually complain that Pokémon games are usually too easy, and we really liked that. The fact that in the Blueberry Academy all the fights are doubles also provides an additional strategy to the expansion's confrontations, differentiating them a little from those we could find in Paldea o Noroteo.

In addition to the possibilities of the Biodome and the new mechanicsanother thing that we really liked about The indigo disk is his story, which begins with a fantastic character development and ends in a brutal climax where we discover the ins and outs of the phenomenon of teracrystallization and, pardon the redundancy, what exactly it is the hidden treasure that houses Area Zero.

An incredible adventure full of surprises

In fact, We loved the adventure proposed by The Indigo Disc. This expansion seemed to us a great finishing touch to the story of Pokémon Scarlet and Purplepresenting the most charismatic characters, a good number of new Pokémon to complete our Pokédex and mechanics such as Synchronization or the Vuelo con Koraidon o Miraidon which we liked a lot. Additionally, due to its higher difficulty and final arc, Its development has kept us hooked from beginning to end. Yes by itself Pokémon Scarlet and Purple We thought they were brave games with a story never seen before in the franchise, this expansion does nothing but elevate the game to levels that Game Freak had not dared to reach. Without a doubt, a great dessert for a dream year for Nintendo fansfor many more like this!

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero – The Indigo Disc is now available for Nintendo Switch through the eShop, with its second installment, The turquoise maskbeing available for a few months as part of the expansion pass, don't miss it!