We had the opportunity to delve into the world of the latest QLED televisions with our first encounter with the TCL C745, a standout model in the 2023 lineup. With a 65″ screen and equipped with cutting-edge QLED and FALD (Full Array Local) technology Dimming), this TV is ready to deliver an immersive HDR viewing experience and exceptional performance in large-scale gaming.

Priced at $649,990 pesos (regular price $1,199,990), the TCL C745 is positioned as a strong competitor in the mid-high-end segment, offering a compelling combination of advanced features, including QLED technology, FALD and a remarkable frequency 240Hz refresh rate. This puts it in a competitive position within its segment, providing an excellent value proposition for those looking for a TV with advanced features at a relatively affordable price.

The design of the TCL C745 is impressive and practical, with an elegant plastic frame, a large 65″ screen and an easy-to-use remote control. And its weight is no impediment to moving it between rooms at home or work, it is perfect to hang on a wall effortlessly.

Technical specifications

Additionally, it offers a wide range of connectivity options, including multiple HDMI, USB, Ethernet LAN ports, and support for wireless technologies such as WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. While the TCL C745 excels at delivering stunning HDR content and gaming experiences, it has some limitations in handling SDR content and image processing. Processor performance with SDR content may require further refinement to improve its capabilities and improve overall image processing.

Google TV

One of the standout features of the TCL C745 is its exceptional gaming capabilities, complemented by seamless integration with Google TV. This makes it an attractive option for enthusiasts looking for a TV that offers a captivating HDR viewing experience and exceptional gaming performance.

In conclusion, the TCL C745 65″ QLED TV presents a compelling option for those looking to elevate their home entertainment setup. With its impressive HDR performance, solid gaming capabilities, and competitive pricing, the TCL C745 stands out as a notable contender in the panorama of QLED televisions. And as we said, you can find it at a convenient price of $649,990 pesos.

