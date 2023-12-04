At Cinemascomics we analyze the 4K Ultra HD of Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaosin its metal box edition that includes the film on Blu-Ray

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition on Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos, the new big screen adaptation by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon of the popular Ninja Turtles. A digitally animated film that mixes action galore with comedy and popular culture.

Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos It is now on sale in stores in 4K Ultra HD amaray box, Blu-Ray, DVD and in digital format. The North American film produced by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies is distributed on the physical market in Spanish territory by Divisa Home Video, which has prepared a special limited edition for collectors in a metal box, which we have analyzed on the web.

This new adaptation and reinvention of the characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird is directed by Jeff Rowe, who previously surprised with the animation of the essential film The Mitchells Against the Machines. This time, it has Kyler Spears (Somos Osos) as co-director; where Jeff Rowe himself also writes the script along with Seth Rogen (Super Mario Bros: The Movie), Evan Goldberg (The Boys), Dan Hernandez (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) and Benji Samit (The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway) . The film is also a production of Point Grey, responsible for unclassifiable films such as Sausage Party and successful series such as The Boys.

After spending 15 years hidden from the world, the Ninja Turtles (Rafael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo) set out to win the hearts of the inhabitants of New York and be accepted. To achieve this, they will join their new friend April O’Neil, facing a mysterious crime syndicate, but they will soon discover that it is an army of mutants like them.

In its spectacular cast of voices in the original version we have Micah Abbey (Cousins ​​for Life) as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi) as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Leonardo, Brady Noon (Marry Me ) as Raphael, Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as April O’Neil, Maya Rudolph (Licorice Pizza) as Cynthia Utrom, John Cena (Fast & Furious X) as Rocksteady, Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy) as Bebop, Rose Byrne ( Insidious: The Red Door) as Leatherhead, Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows – TV Series) as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) as Baxter Stockman, Jackie Chan (Hidden Strike) as Splinter, Ice Cube (xXx: Reactivated ) as Superfly, Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) as Mondo Gecko, Post Malone (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Ray Fillet and Hannibal Buress (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Genghis Frog.

Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos It is shown in its Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray version with a multitude of extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The analysis of the film is completely free of spoilers, in case you have not had the opportunity to see it yet and want to know what extras it contains. You can also read our review of the film at the following link.

The film has a duration of 99 minutes and is not recommended for children under 7 years of age.

Writer and producer Seth Rogen, who also voices Bebop, talks about the 1987 animated series and the 1990 live-action film, watching them when he was a kid and really enjoying them. When creating this new version, it seemed essential that the voices of the turtles were provided by teenage actors. In this way, the voice cast chooses their favorite turtle, describing each one of them.

Producers James Weaver and Evan Goldberg confess that they have been obsessed with the Ninja Turtles since they were little and in this new version they wanted to create many mutants and it was fun to design a new villain, adds Seth Rogen.

This new villain is Superfly and he is brought to life by Ice Cube, who loved the experience. Along with him, they talk about the amazing voice cast, where Jackie Chan stands out as Master Splinter (Splinter), who recorded his dialogue from Hong Kong. They continue with April (Ayo Edebiri) and all the mutants, where Rocksteady has the ring of John Cena, while Paul Rudd is Mondo Gecko and Giancarlo Esposito is Baxter Stickman, among many other luxury names.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The entire cast was amazed when they saw the final result on the screen, finding it a great visual and colorful spectacle that was very special and different. The producers wanted to have director Jeff Rowe give it his particular visual style, where he wanted it to look like it was drawn by teenagers, showing a raw and imperfect style. Thus, they show us the process of creating the film, showing conceptual sketches and the decisions they made.

They teach us how to draw Leo, the movie version, with different colors and levels of difficulty.

Ninja Turtles: Mutant Chaos

