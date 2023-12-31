At Cinemascomics we analyze the Special Collector's Edition of Kingdom, with the complete first season of the anime that tells the formation of China as a country.

In Cinemascomics We have analyzed the domestic edition of the Collector's Blu-Ray that brings together the entire first season of Kingdom, a war story based on the successful manga created by Yasuhisa Hara with the same name, with the animated series directed by Jun Kamiya (Yakunara Mug Cup Mo ). This pack includes the first season of 38 episodes, immersing us in the violent creation of China as a country, unifying a multitude of independent kingdoms in constant war under the same flag.

The Japanese animated series is now available for the first time in a bundle, containing 5 50GB Blu-Ray discs, which include all 38 episodes in three cases. The animation studio responsible for the anime is Pierrot, known for the animation of successful animes such as Naruto, Black Clover, Akudama Drive y Naruto: Shippûden.

Kingdom anime

The series is a Japanese production and is available with the dialogues in both the original version in Japanese and dubbed into Spanish (Audio 2.0 DTS HD), in addition to including subtitles in Spanish. However, its audio does not include sound tracks in other languages ​​spoken in our territory, such as Basque, Galician, Valencian or Catalan. The video quality is 1080p and 16/9. This Collector's Edition is a limited release, with a total duration of 950 minutes, which Selecta Visión has launched on the market in our country, and is also available in DVD format.

The Blu-Ray edition consists of a collector's edition box with a magnetic closure and a rigid cardboard case that contains three blue plastic cases (amaray) with images of the protagonists and containing the five Blu-Ray discs. The additional material (cards, map and book) are stored in their own cardboard box, the same size as the blue yellow Blu-Ray cases.

Synopsis:

Kingdom anime fotograma

The story takes place in ancient China, during the Warring States periods. We can discover this violent historical period through the eyes of Xin, a young slave who dreams of becoming a great general and unifying all of China, in the company of his best friend and rival, Piao.

Technical characteristics:

Release date: 11-24-2023 Format: Animated series System: Blu-Ray (5 discs) Original title: Kingudamu Director: Jun Kamiya Cast: Animation Year and country of production: 2012, Japan Audio: Japanese and Spanish (2.0 DTS HD) Subtitles: Spanish Genre : Historical, war, adventure, animationSeasons: First seasonNumber of episodes: 38Total duration: 950 minutesRating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age

Physical extras:

Map:

Map of the territory seen in the series, showing the former territory of China during the Warring States periods. The territory is divided into different kingdoms that are in perpetual conflict, each with its own leader and army.

Illustrated Cards:

Four special cards in thick cardboard with images of the protagonists in action.

Book:

78-page booklet, with index, synopsis of the series, guide to each episode with its respective summary, stills from each chapter, cast of voices in Spanish, description of the characters with their vocal performer in the original version, glossary of terms used in the series, promotional images, stills from the series with the protagonists in action, technical specifications for the Japanese and Spanish versions.

