The DVD edition has a removable protective cardboard box and has the classic dubbing in Spanish 2.0, a new dubbing in Spanish 2.0 and the original version in English 5.1. Both films also have Spanish subtitles, being remastered in 16:9 format. Both films are suitable for all audiences.

The films are available in a joint pack, which includes the two films loaded with action and comedy; and that we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. Both films (1990 and 1991) included Jim Henson's workshop (Into the Labyrinth) for the creation of the ninja turtles, and even had a third installment in 1993. These adaptations in the flesh were a great success in box office, being the ideal opportunity to do a marathon and watch them back to back.

The first film, titled in Spain as The Ninja Turtles, was directed by Steve Barron (Los Caraconos), based on a script signed by Todd W. Langen (Those Wonderful Years) and Bobby Herbech (A Robot at Home), taking as reference the comics created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. The sequel was titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Green Snot and was directed by Michael Pressman (Sneaky Pete), with a script by Todd W. Langen.

Synopsis:

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES

A chilling wave of robberies is taking place on the streets of New York. The police have no suspects because the criminals are absolutely silent. The only ones capable of maintaining order in the city will be some friendly teenage mutant ninja turtles named Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael and Michaelangelo. The four ninja turtles live in the sewers and they love pizza. Raised by Master Splinter, a mutant rat, and with the help of journalist April O'Neil, our four protagonists are willing to defend the citizens of New York, even if they do not accept them.

Extras Cowabunga Edition (Collectionist format on Blu-Ray):

Sewer collector's edition box: Commemorative box of the COWABUNGA edition.Mutagen tube: A container cylinder that hides a secret.Lobby Cards: Eight classic movie posters. Bag of potatoes with a very salty content.Postal: A set of postcards starring the characters from the movies.Drawing April O'neil: We have a reproduction of the drawing that the protagonist made of Leonardo in the film.Concert ticket: Ticket inspired by the concert that Vanilla Ice performs in the second film.Bandana Foot Clan: Replica of the ribbon used by the evil members of the Foot Clan.Press pass: April O'Neil's press card. A manhole cover, made of PVC, with an exclusive design for this edition.TMNT Post: An informative diary in which you can find out all the details of this edition and the films.

