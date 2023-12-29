At Cinemascomics we analyzed the pack with the complete Lost series on DVD, which had half the world in suspense.

The Lost DVD Box Set is now available in this 37-disc set, which includes the 121 episodes of this legendary series created by JJ Abrams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Damon Lindelof (The Hunt), Jeffrey Lieber (Lucifer) and Carlton Cuse (Project Rampage).

Lost premiered on television in 2004 and was on air until 2010, becoming an unprecedented social phenomenon, captivating viewers with its unpredictable plots and cliffhangers at the end of most of its episodes, under the unforgettable eerie haunting soundtrack composed by Michael Giacchino (The Batman). Despite being affected by the writers' strike and some ups and downs, the series managed to captivate the audience throughout its six seasons, catapulting JJ Abrams and Damon Lindelof into Hollywood.

The series is an American production and is available with the dialogues in both the original version in English and dubbed into Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1), in addition to including subtitles in Spanish and English.

The cast

lost department

Lost primarily starred Jorge Garcia (Hawaii 5.0) as Hugo 'Hurley' Reyes, Josh Holloway (Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol) as James 'Sawyer' Ford, Yunjin Kim (Money Heist: Korea) as Sun-Hwa Kwon, Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Kate Austen, Terry O'Quinn (Patriot) as John Locke, Naveen Andrews (The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes) as Sayid Jarrah, Matthew Fox (Speed ​​Racer) as Dr. Jack Shephard, Daniel Dae Kim (The Good Doctor) as Jin-Soo Kwon, Emilie de Ravin (Once Upon a Time) as Claire Littleton, Michael Emerson (Person of Interest) as Ben Linus, Henry Ian Cusick (The 100) as Desmond Hume, Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) as Charlie Pace, Harold Perrineau (Matrix Reloaded) as Michael Dawson, Elizabeth Mitchell (Election: The Night of the Beasts) as Dr. Juliet Burke, Ken Leung (Time) as Miles Straume, Nestor Carbonell (Bates Motel) as Richard Alpert, Maggie Grace (Fear the Walking Dead) as Shannon Rutherford, Malcolm David Kelley (Insecure) as Walt Lloyd, Jeremy Davies (Black Phone) as Dr. Daniel Faraday , Jeff Fahey (Alita: Battle Angel) as Frank Lapidus, Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries) as Boone Carlyle, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad) as Mr. Eko, Michelle Rodriguez (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) as Ana Lucia Cortez, Cynthia Watros (General Hospital) as Libby Smith and Lance Reddick (John Wick 4) as Matthew Abaddon, among many others.

About Lost

lost

In this way, we are going to analyze the DVD pack that brings together chapters 1 to 121, which encompasses the six seasons of the legendary series, which Divisa Home Video has launched on the market in our country. We hope you enjoy the episodes as much as we have of a series that accumulated a multitude of awards, collecting at least one statuette at each Emmy Awards ceremony while it was broadcast. In this way, we have gotten to work to discover everything hidden in this domestic edition, which continues to triumph in streaming as Disney+ has it on its platform.

The science fiction and mystery series, one of the most remembered and outstanding of the 2000s, changing people's mentality towards the series format and becoming a phenomenon that gave seriousness and support to the series from a multitude of Hollywood stars. that followed, is not recommended for children under 18 years of age, being one of the most beloved and watched franchises in the history of television, with the distribution of thousands of merchandising products, books and video games. The pack with the complete series has a total approximate duration of more than 4,920 minutes (82 hours), in a complete and remastered edition. Although, unfortunately, it does not have additional content, but that does not mean that it is not a perfect opportunity to enjoy the captivating story again and relive with nostalgia one of the series from our childhood and adolescence.

Argument:

Lost

Oceanic Airlines Flight 815 suffers an accident while flying over the Pacific Ocean and some passengers manage to survive on an uninhabited island. The group organizes to get food, water and a safe place while they wait for rescue, but they will soon discover that they are not alone on the island, where a series of mysterious entities will stalk them hidden in the jungle.

Finally, we hope you enjoy purchasing the pack with the complete Lost series, now available on DVD; to take it home in a perfect pack to remember one of the greatest phenomena in the history of television, and watch its remastered episodes as many times as you want, both in the original version and dubbed into Spanish.

