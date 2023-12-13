At Cinemascomics we analyze the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of Gran Turismo, the film adaptation of the automobile video game

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray home edition of Gran Turismothe new production from Sony Pictures in collaboration with PlayStation and Polyphony Digital, based on a true story of Jann Mardenborough, the first Gran Turismo player to become a professional driver.

This adrenaline-filled film is now on sale in stores on DVD, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, in addition to being available for rental and digital sale. It can also be purchased in a limited edition in a metal box (while supplies last, in a 4k Ultra HD + Blu-Ray combo). The film from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions (2023) is distributed in physical format by Arvi Licensing in our country.

Grand Tourism is the big screen adaptation of the video game franchise of the same name, developed by Polyphony Digital exclusively for PlayStation video game consoles, being one of the most famous sagas of all time in the car racing simulation genre.

Fans of the franchise will immediately recognize that the film is not based on any specific game (as was the case with other video game sagas, such as Assassin’s Creed and Uncharted), but acts as a film based on real events, narrating the story. real life of Jann Mardenborough, winner of the tournament organized by Nissan and PlayStation, who became the first Gran Turismo player to obtain the FIA ​​license and went from controlling vehicles in the racing simulator to driving them in real life as a professional driver

This dramatic story based on real events features a main cast led by Archie Madekwe (Agent Stone), David Harbor (Black Widow), Orlando Bloom (The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies), Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!: The Fury of the Gods) and Geri Halliwell (Spice Girls: The Price of Success), among others. Behind the cameras is Neill Blomkamp, ​​director of science fiction films such as District 9, Elysium and Chappie. The film is written by Jason Hall (The Sniper) and Zach Baylin (Creed III), having a duration of approximately 134 minutes and being rated as not recommended for children under 7 years of age.

Gran Turismo Synopsis:

Grand Tourism is based on the incredible true story of a motley team made up of a video game player (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racing driver (David Harbour) and an executive with a risky dream (Orlando Bloom). Together, they will have to risk everything to participate in the most elite sport in the world.

The film is shown in its 4K Ultra HD + basic Blu-Ray version with a multitude of extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The analysis of the 4K UHD + Blu-Ray is completely free of spoilers, in case you have not yet had the opportunity to see the film and want to know what extras this film adaptation of the video game saga created by Polyphony Digital contains.

Trailer:

Technical data:

BLU-RAY:

Audio in Spanish, English, Italian and French DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1; French audio descriptive Dolby Digital 5.1.Subtitles in Spanish, English, Arabic, French, Portuguese and Italian.Film in high definition, wide screen (1:90:1).

4KUHD:

Dolby Atmos English Audio (7.1 supported); Spanish, French and Italian DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1; French audio descriptive Dolby Digital 5.1.Subtitles in English, Spanish, Arabic, French, Portuguese and Italian.Film in ultra high definition, wide screen (1:90:1).

Additional content:

The Plan: The True Story of Jann Mardenborough (6 minutes):

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, racing driver and expert in the Gran Turismo video game, they tell us about how this adaptation was created, which represented a great opportunity for simulator drivers and racing fans.

Actor Archie Madekwe did not know the real story and was very surprised by Jann’s feat, making it very exciting to bring it to life. While a decade ago gamers made the leap, today many drivers use simulators to hone their skills on the track.

In this way, Jann Mardenborough himself tells how he started playing Gran Turismo on the first PlayStation and entered the GT Academy without great hopes, but he proved his worth by beating the favorites and earning a place in the Nissan team.

The Engine: The visual effects of Gran Turismo (5 minutes):

The leading actor Archie Madekwe talks about Neill Blomkamp’s dizzying way of directing, where the technical team highlights his way of making you feel that you are inside the car, seeking authenticity. The producers highlight their creativity, wanting everything to be practical, powerful and realistic, putting drones and cameras in places never seen before in racing.

To do this, they really shot on tracks, far from color schemes and digital recreation of vehicles. The idea of ​​achieving this visceral realism was through the use of FPV drones, also used in real races, so the vehicles could burn tires during filming. In turn, ground-level cameras attached to vehicles traveling at the same speed as the compensation cars managed to convey the speed very well, the director’s objective.

All this without forgetting that the production design and photography are real and not digital. This meant having to shoot in the rain or very cold temperatures, and although it was not a simple shoot, it allowed the filmmaker to convey a sensation of real speed.

Deleted scenes (12 minutes):

It consists of five sequences removed from the final cut of the film.

The Wheels: The Fast Action Cast (6 minutes):

The entire cast is delighted to be part of the project, where the filmmaker highlights that everyone managed to understand each other and work together. Actor Orlando Bloom loved the true story, especially because the film was based on a very human story. While David Harbor highlights that grumpy touch that at the same time conveys the weight of his responsibility in the training of these novice pilots. For his part, the director and producers highlight young Archie Madekwe’s talent, knowing how to convey truth and being very intuitive.

The actor himself admits that he did not know how to drive before the project and had a private teacher and a pilot instructor who helped him recreate a pilot on screen. In this way, he confesses that filming the parts inside the car have been the most difficult in his life, which is why it made him respect real racing drivers a lot.

The Pit Crew: Action and Stunt (6 minutes):

Jann Mardenborough himself plays the racing driver to film the action scenes, where they recorded a multitude of stunts, crashes and very complex and dangerous maneuvers. Thus, action coordinator Steve Kelso carried out a very complicated task of really filming at high speed, without chromatics, using more than 20 specialist pilots.

The director asserts that any actor behind the wheel is really traveling the track at the speed at which he represents, although in many dangerous shots they had a stuntman who had a seat placed on the roof and actually drove the vehicle while the actors acted. or they moved a fake steering wheel. And one of those specialist drivers was Jann Mardenborough himself driving his character’s vehicle, both the Nissan GT3 and the LMP car from the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Garage: The Incredible Automobiles (5 minutes):

Jann Mardenborough on the set of Gran Turismo

Director Neill Blomkamp has liked cars since he was little, their mechanics, design and technical aspects. For the film they bought authentic GT cars, which required constant maintenance by a large number of qualified mechanics, technicians and computer scientists.

The kids learn to drive at the GT Academy where they used real Nissan GT-R vehicles. Later in competitive racing they used cars called GT3s, Lamborghinis and the modified GT-R NISMO. We also see a Ford GT and an Aston Martin. Finally, more similar to those in Formula 1, we have the LMP, which reaches 320 km/h and is very light in the curves, divided into LMP1 and LMP2.

