At Cinemascomics we analyze the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of The Equalizer 3, where Denzel Washington steps into the shoes of the most feared vigilante for the last time.

In Cinemascomics We reviewed the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray home edition of The Equalizer 3, the new Sony Pictures production, closing the trilogy starring Denzel Washington (Small Details), based on the successful television series of the 80s, The Vigilante.

This action-packed film is now available in stores on DVD, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray, as well as available for rental and digital sales. It can also be purchased in a limited edition in a metal box (while supplies last, in a 4k Ultra HD + Blu-Ray combo). The Equalizer 3 from Sony Pictures (2023), is distributed in physical format by Arvi Licensing In our country.

About the movie

The Equalizer 3

Veteran and acclaimed actor Denzel Washington once again takes on the role of vigilante Robert McCall, working again with Antoine Fuqua (being their fifth collaboration together), under whose direction he won the Oscar for Best Leading Actor in 2002, for Training Day.

In what marks the closing of the trilogy and the first time that the multi-award-winning actor repeats a role more than once in his long career, we continue delving into the figure of Robert McCall, a former government agent dedicated to guaranteeing unwavering justice to exploited and oppressed people, facing the powerful Camorra, the Italian mafia, in order to defend those most in need.

The cast

In addition to Denzel Washington, the cast is led by Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood), David Denman (The Son), Gaia Scodellaro (State of Consciousness), Bruno Bilotta (Assassin Club), Eugenio Mastrandrea ( Desde Cero), Remo Girone (Le Mans '66), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission Impossible: Mortal Sentence – Part 1), Andrea Dodero (The Good Mothers) and Salvatore Ruocco (Zeros and Ones), among others.

The Equalizer 3 It was directed by Antoine Fuqua (Freedom) and written by Richard Wenk (Jack Reacher), based on the television series created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim. The film has a duration of approximately 108 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 16 years of age.

Sinopsis The Equalizer 3:

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) arrives in Italy, where he must confront the Camorra to free a quiet town on the Amalfi Coast from their yoke.

The Equalizer 3 It is shown in its 4K Ultra HD + basic Blu-Ray version with a multitude of extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The 4K UHD + Blu-Ray review is completely free of spoilers, in case you haven't had the opportunity to see the movie yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Trailer:

Technical data:

BLU-RAY:

Audio in Spanish, English and French DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.Subtitles in Spanish, English, Arabic, French and Portuguese.Film in high definition, wide screen (2:39:1).

4KUHD:

Dolby Atmos English Audio (7.1 supported); Spanish and French DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles in English, Spanish, Arabic, French and Portuguese. Ultra high definition movie, wide screen (2:39:1).

Additional content The Equalizer 3:

Blood Brothers: The collaboration between Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua (7 minutes):

The director and lead actor talk about what it's like to work together, having previously collaborated together, which increases their efficiency. A collaboration that dates back to Training Day. The producers state that the filmmaker is an expert in what he does, taking charge not only of directing, but also of designing, choreographing and narrating the action.

The director comments on how immersed Denzel Washington is in his character, improvising scenes and dialogues as he feels the situation requires. In this way, Antoine Fuqua lets him act freely and asks the rest of the actors to play along if they see the protagonist improvise.

Three, two, one… Action! (6 minutes):

After showing us several action scenes from The Equalizer 3, the director assures that this installment is more personal than the previous ones. To which Denzel Washington adds that there is more violence, more blood and his character enjoys it, that's why he pays for it.

On this occasion they were looking for more ingenious deaths without being exaggerated, to hook the audience, so the filmmaker recommended the action scene coordinator Liang Yang, who explains that McCall's fighting style is direct and without unnecessary gestures, using the minimal movements necessary to finish off your enemy.

They go on to talk about how they planned and shot the action scenes, with Bob Richardson's experience as a director of photography being key.

Robert McCall: A Dear Man (7 minutes):

The director talks about the type of man the protagonist is, showing his mentality and abilities without being a great action hero, who does not like innocent people being taken advantage of. They describe him as a man who wants to redeem himself and open up to others, but who has a past. Without looking for it, he falls in love with the town and its people and wants to settle down.

Denzel and Dakota: The Reunion (5 minutes):

Actress Dakota Fanning, who plays Emma Collins, assures that she would have done anything to participate in the film and meet again on a set with Denzel Washington, with whom she coincided in the film The Fire of Vengeance and considers it a decisive moment in her film career, so he was looking forward to working with the actor again. After 20 years, she once again felt the excitement and nerves of the first time filming together, adding that when filming with him she always has to be alert, because he is famous for adding phrases and doing things that are not in the script.

Postcards from the Amalfi Coast (6 minutes):

The script focused on Italy was perfect for this third installment, because Denzel Washington loves visiting the transalpine country. And it was a nice and dangerous place to put McCall.

For filming they went to Atrani, a town on the Amalfi Coast, in the Italian region of Campania. So, while the main actor talks about what he likes to visit Italy, they explain the history of this beautiful Italian town, highlighting its places of interest and how complicated it was to film in some areas due to their difficult accessibility.

Deleted scenes (19 minutes):

Composed of 9 sequences removed from the final cut of The Equalizer 3.

Monster' (4 minutes):

Music video performed by Jacob Banks, with lyrics.

