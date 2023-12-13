When God of War Ragnarok Valhalla was announced as Free DLC For PS5 and PS4 players we remained cautious. Especially because it was a roguelite, a genre that is beginning to be used by some AAA studios to add breaking content to your games.

We have seen it with Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga itself and again with The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and its “No Return”. Therefore, This DLC for Kratos did not start out tempting us as one who could have opted for a new, more “standardized” adventure would have done..

In the first glimpses, everything was oriented around gameplay that we already knew from the base game and its proximity to launch and its free nature seemed to indicate that it could be a more humble addition… How wrong we were!

We have already crossed the doors of Vallhalla with Kratos to enter a dreamlike adventure, a journey to the past as epic as it is unexpected and We can't say anything other than this: you must play God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

Since it is already available, we don't want to bore you too much either… So here we are going to tell you the main reasons why this DLC deserves a chancewhat things we liked, what things could have been improved and why this is much more than a last-minute roguelite.

In Valhalla rest the memories of the wildest Kratos

As we said, when this DLC was presented, Santa Monica said that it was an epilogue that closes the story of this PS5 and PS4 sequel. Therefore, it is recommended to play after completing the main plot, although it can be accessed separately from the menu.

However, although the studio stressed that this was a conclusion, everything focused on the gameplay. Well, you should know that God of War Ragnarok Valhalla has historya story with really good moments and a very well written script.

We do not want to enter the path of spoilers, because this journey full of questions and mysteries is best experienced without too much knowledge of what awaits us after crossing the doors of the hall of the fallen of Norse mythology.

We'll just say that the dynamic duo is back like old times. Kratos and Mimir return to their old ways after being invited by an anonymous person to enter Valhalla. Luckily, Freya, Sigrun and some Valkyries will be there to lend us a helping hand.

Given that it is a roguelite, we expected the plot to advance by resorting to dialogue (which it does), but Santa Monica Studio has not conquered millions of players for its conversations (which also) but for the spectacular action and In Valhalla we find moments and cinematics that we did not think we would see in a free DLC and that perfect the narrative.

Obviously, everything is below God of War and God of War Ragnarok, but Valhalla manages to make the story and the gameplay of a roguelite go hand in hand and this is due to one key aspect: the return to the past.

We insist, we do not want to give spoilers, but If you like the Greek Kratos… this DLC is going to blow your mind. Valhalla is a journey into the mind of our beloved general and in it there is a memory (now much more vivid) of what happened before arriving in the Nordic lands. We're just saying that.

The story of this DLC is bigger than we thought, since it addresses the identity of Kratos and manages to clarify his fears and uncertainties, but it also manages to redeem a character who was somewhat separated in Ragnarok while bringing back other… heads known.

God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is a very well-designed family roguelite

Playably, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla does not disappoint, basically because the fantastic combat of this latest installment prostrates itself before the player without reservation. Hack and slash of the good and without rest… There is no more your aunt.

The structure of this DLC takes the main elements of the genre. We have to advance from room to room, defeating enemies, claiming temporary improvements for each run and accumulating resources that can later be exchanged for permanent improvements if we are defeated.

If you have played Hades you already know what awaits you (hopefully you have seen Zagreo in Valhalla…). That is to say: room – chest with reward – room – chest with reward – and a few surprises; because the truth is that Valhalla allows itself the luxury of adding a few new features to this formula.

Kratos is alone in the face of danger and does not have the help of Atreus or Freya in combat. To make matters worse, the runic skills and attacks from the main adventure are reset (although we keep the three weapons from the beginning). To improve the Spartan we will have to claim glyphs.

These give us already known runic attacks, improvements in key statistics, passives, relics, healing or anger recharges. Since those rewards are random, Each game is different, which provides variety.

But that diversification also carries over to preparation. Before crossing into this kingdom we can choose a shield, form of rage and improve different aspects using a permanent currency that we keep even if we fall in combat.

So that everything does not feel too tiring, Santa Monica poses changing scenarios inspired by the Nine Kingdomsvaried enemies, boss fights, shrines that allow you to claim armor and other cosmetic rewards, and tests of different scopes.

While this is a roguelite, everything we've mentioned was already in the game. Is there anything new? You see if there is something new. We participated in several battles that had never happened before and others that are a pleasure to repeat, but that is not the best.

Remember when it was rumored that Ragnarok would allow us to wield Thor's Mjölnir? Well here we have a new addition… divine. We left it there, because the moment is epic as hell. We insist… if you liked the Greek saga you MUST play this DLC.

Good things and not so good things about God of War Ragnarok Valhalla

Basically, everything we have discussed so far about God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is good, so you can already get an idea of ​​the verdict: This free DLC is worth playing.

However, there is a aspect that makes the progress of the plot and the roguelite mode system itself collide. In its first hours we would not call this DLC “roguelite” as such, since the plot makes us have to start over without having died, simply because the script dictates so.

Therefore, there is a certain element of frustration, since the game punishes us without us having made a mistake. Luckily, this is compensated, since the mode gives the player very cool little narrative pills that encourage him to repeat the process again.

The advantage of Valhalla is that expectations worked against it. Therefore, those who were not expecting a plot in this DLC will be as rewarded as we were. Just don't expect immense character development or earth-shattering revelations.

Let's say that Santa Monica limits the possibilities by pulling the dream space so that nothing gets out of hand within the lore of the saga. A smart move, although we would have liked to see a full-fledged DLC.

For the rest, the fundamental aspect that every good roguelite must fulfill is not missing in Valhalla. This mode is very addictive and offers an… endgame within an endgame? That is, once the main plot ends is when we can truly access an extremely demanding challenge.

There are up to five levels of difficulty and more and more challenges are added as the hours go by, so if you like challenges and are left wanting more after Gna and the tombstones of the Berserkers, in Valhalla you will find a demanding path that travel.

If you don't like roguelites, this mode may not be for you, but we urge you to give it a try in its first 5 hours just to see how Kratos dives back into his turbulent past. It's free, but truly, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is a real gift.