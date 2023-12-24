I don't know to what extent creating a control system for virtual reality from scratch must be more or less complex, although I suspect that it must not be easy. I understand that that is as good a reason as any to say, what the hell, let's make a sequel and take advantage of what we created, and that makes sense that's how you get to Arizona Sunshine 2.

It has no intention of going much further than the first installment did, and as you will see below, the news can be counted on the fingers of one hand, but it is fully aware of its condition and, precisely for that reason, it is It manages to shine even when there is not much else to bring out.

The long-awaited sequel to a virtual reality “classic”

Arizon Sunshine 2 is a zombie game for virtual reality and, as such, you can probably form a pretty clear image in your head of where the shots are going to go. Never better said.

You can check the box and score a point if you have thought about different types of zombies, weapons that you can aim freely, mechanics for opening doors and reloading ammunition in the most tangible way possible, hordes that you can destroy with heavy weapons, and some that another platform action such as climbing a pipe or climbing a ladder.

To a large extent, everything that already made the first installment one of the most notable games of the first batch of adventures with faces and eyes for virtual reality. And since only with improved graphics it would be difficult to justify a sequel, since it includes some more new features on the way.

The ones most related to this passion for touching objects in virtual reality are in reloading, which now requires some tiny mechanic in particular for each type of weapon, for example raising the barrel of the revolver to drop the bullets, and in a crafting system with which to assemble mines, grenades and Molotovs with which to face the zombies.

Arizona Sunshine 2 wants to be more than just shooting zombies (but not much)

Although these are two small details that could be part of the most notable part of this Arizona Sunshine 2the truth is that here the achievement in gaining your attention goes to two other options: your script and the companion who has decided to join us on this adventure.

Although he has no intention of being the Citizen Kane of the video game, I think it is worth highlighting the great work behind the protagonist's jokes and, above all, how that humor that helps him survive in the middle of the apocalypse is He goes bankrupt as the game progresses and his options become increasingly limited. That he knows how to sell us a drama so well in a game that is pure comedy is worth mentioning.





The other great jewel is in the dog who shortly after starting the adventure will join our group to help us. You will be able to collect objects that are not within our reach, help us complete the odd puzzle, and kill or slow down all those zombies that we tell you at the push of a button.

Do you remember the fight with the dogs in John Wick 3? Well, lower that freneticism three or four gears and you will be able to get an idea of ​​what it means to play Arizona Sunshine 2 with a dog at your side when you already have the hang of weapons, reloading them and using the commands for your dog.

VidaExtra's opinion

With just over six hours left, and the possibility of adding a handful more through horde mode or replaying the campaign in cooperative mode, it is undeniable that Arizona Sunshine 2 It is halfway between the idea of ​​a game and that of the experience that virtual reality commonly clings to.

It doesn't reinvent the wheel or do anything particularly special, but that doesn't make it any less enjoyable and we still have a handful more hordes to get tired of the idea. I hope, however, that by the time a hypothetical third installment arrives they will have something else to surprise us with.





Precio de Arizona Sunshine 2

Arizona Sunshine 2 It is available for PC, Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2 from December 5 at a price from 49.99 euros.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Arizona Sunshine 2 Duration

If you want to go all out and enjoy the cooperative and its horde mode, the possibilities of taking it beyond 10 hours are there, but if you are one of those who pick up a game and it lasts an assault, it will be difficult for it to take you more than two afternoons to get over it.

Arizona Sunshine 2

Platforms PC, Quest, PS5 (reviewed version) Multiplayer Yes Developer Vertigo Games Company Vertigo Games Released December 7, 2023

The best

The addition of the dog When the plot wants to be something more A hilarious shooting game

Worst

There is little evolution since the first installment. It is closer to the experience than to the video game

In VidaExtra | The best games for Virtual Reality of 2023