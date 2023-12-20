After our impressions from a few days ago, today we bring you our analysis of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, the new fighting game of the nicest cartoon characters on television, what did we think? Keep reading to find out!

A wide variety of cartoon content

As the name suggests, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 aims to celebrate the legacy of the cartoon channel with a lot of different series to which it pays tribute. If the previous installment already included a lot of content, this one expands it with new characters for series that were already present (like Squidward in SpongeBob SquarePants) and new franchises like Garfield that come to fill a dream roster.

The character list of the base game is the following:

SpongeBob Patrick Squidward Mechanical Plankton Tiger Rocko Jimmy Neutron Lucy Loud Grumpy Beavers Garfield Aang Korra Azula Rafael Donatello April Danny Phantom Ember Grandma Gertie Gerald Nigel Zim Jenny Wakeman Reptar Ren and Stimpy

Each character has different additional aspects, and in addition, the game will receive new fighters throughout the year to keep the game relevant over time, being almost a title as a service in that aspect. Additionally, we find a multitude of scenarios based on the franchises of all these characters, each with its own mechanics and peculiarities that make each game unique.

The experience of playing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is what we call “easy to learn but complex to master”, with a very Smash-like feel where the line between fighting game and party game is blurred to create an experience that we found to be an improvement on the formula. offered by its predecessor.

A lot of game modes weighed down by a very poor technical section

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 It offers everything you could expect from a game of this style: a campaign with a hilarious story that features several unique bosses, a local mode to play against the machine or against friends, an online mode where we can face off with players from all over the world. and even a mixed bag with mini-games, tutorials and much more. In general, this is a very complete game with a good English dubbing and texts in Spanish that measure up. In that sense, it has not disappointed us at all.

However, if we had to give it a big drawback it would be its very poor performance on the hybrid console. We feel that the optimization work on Nintendo Switch could be better, with long loading screens and a lower resolution that has frustrated us a bit, interrupting our enjoyment of the game at times. Of course, we hope that the team behind the title will dedicate themselves to fixing these errors through patches, but for the moment they are there and they are difficult to ignore.

Conclusion

After everything we have told you, we have no doubt. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is an excellent fighting game with a diverse cast of characters which is hampered by its poor performance on Nintendo Switch. Although this is a game that can be on par with excellent titles like Smash Bros. in terms of fun content, its technical problems on the console mean that we invite you to play on other platforms if you have that possibility. Otherwise, this is a game that is more than recommended for both Nickelodeon fans and those who enjoy fighting games with festive overtones.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 It is now available for Nintendo Switch and other platforms, don't miss it!