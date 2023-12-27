After a year since its launch on IOS, the people of Aquiris has seen fit to remember his fans of the Nintendo hybrid. With distribution running by Epic Games, we finally get the sequel to the charismatic retro racing game. We start engines!

Do you remember?

Almost 5 years have passed since we analyzed the launch of the first Horizon Chase on a Nintendo console on the web. Since then, the team Brazilian Aquiris Game Studio has been busy improving and creating new content to the point where they needed to open their boundaries. Reason why they have given us players Horizon Chase 2, a continuation rich in several aspects but that requires a little more care. Let's talk in more depth.

Gameplay

The core of the game is the same, Arcade racing with easy controls across beautiful maps around the world. The “World Tour” mode we will tour 6 countries each of them with various cups which we must win sequentially. The final reward for each country is to unlock a new vehicle with its respective stats. Speaking of cars, these now gain experience With each race and when you accumulate enough, you can choose a permanent upgrade for said vehicle. So, on paper, you can better adjust what type of driving you are looking for, but in practice it feels like it hinders the progress of other vehicles or forces replayability.

The number of countries and therefore the variety of funds is much inferior to its predecessor, but here the maps are larger, prettier and more detailed. They maintain the day-night cycles, particles and adverse weather conditions that will make it difficult for us to see but will give excitement when we return. The mechanic of taking gas on the track so as not to run out has been replaced by mini nitros, when you get 4 of them, you will have an additional nitro. For the rest, it remains the same: start 20th and try to arrive first, collect all the blue coins to get the super trophy…

Personalization

Perhaps one of the attempts to make up for the lack of vehicles lies in their personalization. Each of these now It has 3 chassis They change the visual appearance and a set of paintings. For all this you will have to pay with in-game currency that you will earn by winning races. The only thing free and shared for everyone are the tires, which are unlocked by being the prize in the time trials.

Multiplayer

It has two options if what you want is to play with more people. On the one hand, you can use a Nintendo Switch to 4 players at home or connect online to a computer online. For the other, online racing in random circuits against people from anywhere in the world. Or that's the theory, because to date, I haven't found no game and it only let me run with bots. What I have been able to try is the first option, locally, where the game suffers when it divides the screen into four. That mode and the challenges that were already in the previous title. Tracks with certain special conditions that this time, if you complete them, will give you a small boost for seasonal rewards. A little incentive to unlock paints and vehicles. To all this, keep in mind that you will need to have and connect your Epic Games account for online.

Music and effects.

Perhaps one of the few continuity things that they have known maintain quality properly. The selection of musical tracks continues to match perfectly with the general tone of the title, the good work of Barry Leitch In that aspect. Regarding the effects, a greater bet than the previous time would have been appreciated, but they still have the little variety and quality of the previous one.

THE UGLY: It's been a year since its original release and yet it feels lacking in initial content. Less maps, fewer vehicles… / Various bugs that cloud the overall experience: cars without wheels, looped sounds / Resolution and sharpness.

THE WEIRD: Why can't I move the camera freely when purchasing customizations? It would be nice to see the entire model before knowing if you are interested in spending the money. / Personalization and progression could have been approached differently.

THE GOOD: Maps are now much more visually appealing. / Very stable 60 FPS.

An expected return partially overshadowed by poor performance on Nintendo Switch and a lack of content that will surprise fans of the previous title; no matter how really nice their new tracks are. Luckily, it's nothing that a few patches can't fix as the game has the potential to not only reach, but surpass, its predecessor.

You have the game available in the Nintendo Switch eShop for €24.99. Your download size is 3300 MB. Version analyzed 1.4.1.