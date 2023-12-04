Dragon QuestIn addition to being an excellent role-playing saga, it is also a very prolific game series with all kinds of genres among its ranks. In recent years we have had adventure games like Dragon Quest Treasures, musous like Heroes or construction games like Builders, among others. However, one of the most beloved spin-offs of the series is undoubtedly about the franchise Monsters, which has just received a new installment on Nintendo Switch. We tell you how it turned out.

Will I become… the best?

The first thing that catches your attention in the history of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince It is the setting of your story. And the game takes place in the Dragon Quest IV universe, with the antagonist of the original game, Psaro, being the main character of the plot.

In this adventure, Psaro has been cursed with the inability to harm monsters, so he will have to tame them to make them fight on his behalf. This leads to an adventure where he will participate in heated tournaments, discover new creatures in all kinds of biomes and meet new characters, such as the elf Rosa, who fans of the original game remember fondly.

A game for pocket monster lovers

When playing Dragon Quest Monsters, it’s easy to fall into comparisons with Pokémon at first, but nothing could be further from the truth. We would say that the game has more shades of Persona or Monster Rancher, with the mechanic of fusing monsters being almost fundamental to make our way through the game, unlocking very powerful creatures.

With more than 500 monsters in total, we found the turn-based combats somewhat simple, with several monsters fighting against others simultaneously on the battlefield while we can choose which tactic they follow. It is not so much in the combat itself, but in the preparation for it (the composition of our team, the talents they have…) where the real challenge has resided for us.

In the game world, the changing of the seasons will be essential for exploration. Depending on whether it is spring, summer, autumn or winter, many elements of the setting will change. Consequently, the monsters that appear in the world and that we can try to recruit to add to our collection will also do the same.

Much more to take into account

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince presents an audiovisual section that reminded us of the Pokémon games, with a vast world full of monsters to collect. However, this also translates into small drops in performance that do not completely spoil the adventure, but are easy to notice.

The game is completely localized with texts in Spanish and voices in Japanese. Being able to make our way through it until the credits has taken us around 45 hours in total. If you are bitten by the bug, you have a demo in the title’s eShop that allows you to transfer the monsters you have collected, but not the progress you have made in the story.

Let’s play with people from all over the world!

If we talk to the Peluchy character, we can access the online functions of the game (for this it will be mandatory to have a connection to Nintendo Switch Online). Here we can fight against other people online in both qualifying and friendly matches, as well as take part in tournaments or fast consecutive duels.

The game provides players with a special online store that changes its items every day with useful things for all types of players, no matter where they are in their adventure.

Conclusion

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is a very complete monster capture game with a nostalgic story that invites us to revisit the world of Dragon Quest IV. Although it lacks too much complexity, fans of the series will really like it.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince It is now available in physical and digital format through the Nintendo Switch eShop, don’t miss it!